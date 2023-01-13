Getting In Cheap On Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) Is Unlikely

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Ancom Nylex Berhad's (KLSE:ANCOMNY) P/E ratio of 13.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Ancom Nylex Berhad has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Ancom Nylex Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Ancom Nylex Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 141% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 592% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.3% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Ancom Nylex Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Ancom Nylex Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Ancom Nylex Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ancom Nylex Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Ancom Nylex Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

