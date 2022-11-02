Getting In Cheap On Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Might Be Difficult

There wouldn't be many who think Chubb Limited's (NYSE:CB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 15x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Chubb could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

How Is Chubb's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Chubb would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 27% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 86% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.9% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.6% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Chubb's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Bottom Line On Chubb's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Chubb maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Chubb has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

