Getting In Cheap On Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) Is Unlikely

There wouldn't be many who think Hong Leong Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HLIND) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.6x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

For instance, Hong Leong Industries Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Hong Leong Industries Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hong Leong Industries Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 25%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 35% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Hong Leong Industries Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Hong Leong Industries Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Hong Leong Industries Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

