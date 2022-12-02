Getting In Cheap On McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Might Be Difficult

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 33.9x McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, McDonald's' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like McDonald's' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 18%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 15% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.0% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that McDonald's' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From McDonald's' P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that McDonald's maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for McDonald's you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of McDonald's' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

