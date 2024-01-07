Getting Cold for A Cause: Hundreds help raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho in Polar Bear Challenge

TechCrunch

Indian financial services startup MobiKwik seeks to raise about $84.2 million through issue of new shares in an initial public offering in the home market, it said in a draft prospectus filed with the local markets regulator Friday. This is the second time MobiKwik has filed the paperwork for an IPO. The startup, backed by Peak XV, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and American Express, initially sought to raise about $250 million through sale of new and existing shares in 2021, but deterred the plans after the market conditions worsened.