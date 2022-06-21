“It’s getting out of control”: Atlanta councilmember says after nearly being struck by street racers

A reckless driver accused of performing dangerous stunts in the middle of a busy intersection is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a high-speed case through northeast Atlanta, authorities confirmed.

Me Bricker Von Heisey, 29, was booked into the Atlanta City Jail on charges of felony fleeing, reckless driving, reckless stunt driving, hit and run and no insurance; both passengers were charged with obstruction, according to a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol.

It was around 11:15 p.m. Friday when troopers from the Nighthawks DUI Task Force responded to reports of street racing near the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Piedmont Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found a huge crowd that had shut down the intersection as multiple drivers performed stunts. Troopers noticed a silver Pontiac G8, spinning and doing donuts in the middle of the intersection.

When authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled initiating a pursuit.

“As the driver began to flee, a street racing observer ran into the roadway and was struck by the Pontiac G8 but fled on foot from the area,” a spokesperson said in an email sent to WSB-TV. “The pursuit traveled to Monroe Drive, near Monroe Place, where the driver lost control and traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway. As the driver negotiated the Pontiac back into the roadway, he struck a black Mercedes head-on. A trooper performed a successful PIT maneuver and the driver and two passengers were taken into custody without further incident. The driver of the Mercedes complained of minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. The driver and the passengers of the Pontiac G8 were not injured.”

The incident on Friday night was just one of several reported across metro Atlanta.

“It’s getting out of control,” said Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Waites. “It’s absolutely dangerous and this is not how we have fun in our city.”

Councilwoman Waites told Channel 2 Action News that she was driving down Moreland Avenue when she was nearly hit by three street racers.

“They’re weaving in and out of traffic,” she added. “They had the entire intersection shut down. No one could get through.”

Waites says she called 911 and police were on the scene within minutes.

She says she is now working with law enforcement to help put the brakes on this ongoing problem.

“If you see something, then say something,” she said. “We have to share video, photos and information with police.”

