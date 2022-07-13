It's getting expensive to live in Evansville. Here's how much costs are going up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — No matter what you’re buying in Evansville, chances are the price has gone up.

Everything from your utility bills to the food you grab off grocery store shelves has leapt in cost – either slowly over the years or rapidly in recent months.

Below is a short list of the commodities that are hoisting extra burdens on the backs of Evansville-area residents.

CenterPoint

According to a Courier & Press analysis, the natural gas bill for an average Evansville-area ratepayer has increased by 45% in the last five years.

More: CenterPoint bills have gone up in Evansville-area over last 5 years. Here's how much.

In 2017, a person using 100 therms, or units of heat, during the coldest stretches of winter would have paid about $74.50 per month. By 2022, that number had increased to $136.29.

A large portion of the jump came this winter, when CenterPoint customers saw their natural gas bills skyrocket amid a 271% increase in distribution fees.

On the electricity side, Evansville customers have long paid the highest residential rates in the state. That’s still the case, even as electric prices have remained relatively stable. The monthly price for an average user has only increased about $8 in the last five years.

But bills are about to go up again.

Recently, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission greenlit a proposal from CenterPoint to build two natural gas combustion turbines for $334 million. With the company moving away from aging coal-fired plants, spokeswoman Alyssia Oshodi called the decision a “key step in CenterPoint Energy’s long-term electric generation transition plan.”

Area activist groups feel different.

Organizations such as Energy for All and the Citizens Action Coalition called the turbines “outrageous” and “unneeded.”

“Natural gas has proven to not be affordable or have a reliable or stable price, as we all learned the hard way from our bills during the last heating season,” representatives from Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy, a ratepayer advocacy group, wrote in a statement. “We need to spend our money wisely on renewable generation that is not tied to unpredictable and speculative fuel markets.”

Story continues

CenterPoint has claimed the turbines will add anywhere from $10 to $23 to a typical monthly bill. But that could change.

The IURC hasn’t officially approved a rate increase, and the cost of the project has already fluctuated, climbing from $323 million when it was first submitted to $334 million the day it was approved.

Water and sewer

Average water bills for city residents have spiked by about 58 percent in the last five years, the Courier & Press found.

More: Here's how much Evansville water and sewer bills have increased in 5 years

In 2017, a person using 5,000 gallons a month would have paid $30.53. By 2022, that had climbed to $48.28.

City sewer residents, meanwhile, have watched their bills rise by 32 percent – largely due to the decades-long effort to eliminate combined sewer overflows in Evansville’s aging infrastructure. County residents, who pay higher sewer rates already, have seen about a 37 percent jump.

And just like with CenterPoint, those increases will continue.

Earlier this year, the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility got the IURC’s approval to build a $220 million water treatment plant to replace one that was first built in the 1890s.

That’s expected to increase the average user’s bill by about $11 a month between now and 2026.

More: Evansville water rates are about to go up again. Here's why.

More: Households making less than $30K see bump in EWSU assistance, county households excluded

The Evansville City Council approved the use of American Rescue Plan dollars to partially offset that cost. Households that bring in less than $50,000 a year will get a $10 monthly credit.

The plan originally called for a $3 credit, which was met with heavy criticism from City Council.

“You can't even get a full gallon of gas for $3 a month,” councilor Missy Mosby said.

Gas

As of Tuesday, AAA listed the average price for a gallon of gas in Vanderburgh County at $4.54. That's a dip from last week, when it stood at $4.80. And it's much different from a year ago, when it hovered around $3.10.

Still, that’s a (very) relative bargain compared to other locales. The statewide average in Indiana was about $4.70, down slightly from last week’s mark of $4.93. Last month, it surpassed $5.

California residents were paying the most, at $6 a gallon.

Food

Compared to last year, Evansville residents – and all Americans – are paying a lot more for food as well.

According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, the cost of “food at home” – items bought at a grocery store – ballooned by 11.9 percent last month compared to May 2021.

Restaurant items went up too, albeit slightly less. “Food away from home” rose by 7.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Contact Jon Webb at jon.webb@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville gas prices, housing, utilities, grocery costs going up