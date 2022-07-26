He was getting food at the Erie-area McDonald's drive-thru, then his gun fired

State police are investigating the case of a McDonald's customer whose drive-thru order ended with bang at the fast-food chain's restaurant in Harborcreek Township.

A handgun inside the customer's car went off in the drive-thru lane, striking the windshield — an incident the shooter said was an accident, state police said.

The shooting happened at 2:36 a.m. on Sunday at the McDonald's at 4316 Buffalo Road, near Nagle Road, state police said.

No one was injured, according to police.

The motorist drove to the Erie police station to report the incident, saying that the gun went off in an "accidental discharge," said Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park.

He said the incident remains under investigation.

