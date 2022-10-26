Getting the job done: YouthForce program helps Athens teens get ready new careers

Boys & Girls Club of Athens Vice President Sterling Gardner, center, speaks with Club CEO Robert Finch, left, and Zach McLeroy at the podium during the grand opening of YouthForce.

The initial steps in trying to get a job are important, says Sterling Gardner, an Athens native with a plan in place to help young people understand those principles.

Simple tasks like showing up on time for an interview and completing the job application correctly are important with employers, Gardner said.

Gardner and others recently gathered at Georgia Square mall in Athens for the grand opening of YouthForce Innovation Hub, a new Boys & Girls Club of Athens program that is geared toward helping teenagers gain employment and exploring career paths.

The program is housed in an approximately 6,100 square-foot space on the upper floor of the mall.

YouthForce is “highly innovative and interactive in helping them create the soft skills they need, such as interviewing skills and filling out applications,” said Gardner, who is vice president of the program.

The program offers career exploration from the standpoint of having a manufacturing process line at the center, a robotics program, and a virtual reality program that showcases different workplaces from aviation to diesel mechanics, Gardner said.

Lemuel "Life" LaRoche, left, a program director for YouthForce, shows guests around the program space.

“Even before a young person has a real job experience, they can actually get an idea of what those particular jobs will be like,” Gardner said.

The grand opening was also a way to show appreciation to Zach McLeroy, the chairman and co-founder of Zaxby’s, a chain of more than 800 restaurants. McLeroy gave a donation that provided major funding for YouthForce.

“This gift is truly a personal donation by Mr. McLeroy to this program because he believes in it that much,” Gardner said, adding that Zaxby’s is an expanding company that is heavily involved in the job market.

YouthForce is aimed primarily at juniors and seniors in high school that are potentially entering the workforce in 12 to 24 months, Gardner said.

Visitors to the grand opening of YouthForce try out the virtual reality headsets.

The program also offers field trips to companies, financial seminars, and job fairs.

“When we were growing up, we probably had no idea where we wanted to be or we changed our majors in college 15 times,” he said. “What this program is looking to do is to try to match kids with what they want to do and give them opportunities to see what those jobs are like.”

“When we surveyed employers about things they wanted us to do, it was more about the basic skills of showing up for an interview on time, looking you in the eye, shaking your hand, and filling out the application completely,” said Gardner, a Cedar Shoals High and University of Georgia graduate.

YouthForce is stationed at Georgia Square mall in Athens.

Employers have expressed that “if we can get kids through the door that can do the simple things, then we can teach them many of the actual technical skills that it takes to do our jobs,” he said.

“We already have about 100 young people who have expressed interest in the program. I don’t know if we’ll be able to serve all of them this year, but we truly want to be able to serve as many as we can,” he said.

For more information, visit www.greatfuturesathens.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: YouthForce Innovation Hub helps Athens teens get ready for first job