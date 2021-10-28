Getting the kids ready for trick-or-treating

Good Morning America

Ashlee Gadd was seven weeks pregnant with her fourth child when she learned earlier this month that she suffered a miscarriage, her first. "A miscarriage was not even on my radar," Gadd, of Sacramento, California, told "Good Morning America." "It took a couple of minutes to really hit me and I was crushed. It got even harder in the week that followed, while she waited to undergo a dilation and curettage, a medical procedure performed to clear the uterine lining after a miscarriage.