Getting to know Hanover singer/songwriter Brenden Starr

Hanover native Brendan Weaver, aka Brenden Starr, has been singing for almost his entire life. A solo artist for the last decade-plus, Starr released his debut EP, Hopeless Romantic, in January. Throughout his career, he has qualified for talent shows such as "American Idol" and "The X Factor" and has had the opportunity to audition as a backup singer for Lady Gaga. This past July, he was voted into the Rocky 98.5 Battle of the Bands competition at the York State Fair, winning second place. On Nov. 22, Starr is headlining a Thanksgiving Eve concert at the Black Rose Ballroom in Hanover.

Starr spoke with the Evening Sun earlier this month. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Evening Sun: Going back to the very beginning, how did you get into music?

Brenden Starr: I’m a third generation singer/drummer in my family. My grandparents played in all the carnivals around here when I was kid, they were country artists. My uncle was Rob Weaver and he went down to The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, stuff like that. My grandmother, she cut a record I think in the '60s. And when I started, I was a drummer, watching my uncle play drums. I always sang as a kid, always was just self-taught and from there on I've just been in high school bands and then in a bunch of bands when I got out of school and ever since I've been doing my solo stuff for the past 13, 14 years.

Evening Sun: How would you describe your music today?

Brenden Starr: It's very Top 40. It can go rock radio, pop radio. I try not to limit myself. I’ve been very versatile because I can go very pop but then I have some songs that have an alternative rock feel to them and can go right to just regular rock radio. So, a big pop singer but with like a rock mentality, I would say.

Evening Sun: How did your journey as a solo artist begin?

Brenden Starr: I made my first demo I want to say somewhere around 2008, 2009. Just a three-song demo I made and recorded here in town. And then a couple of years went by and I did another one up in Harrisburg. After that I took a took a break, I was kind of hitting a wall ... I've gotten so many nos in my life in this industry, and a lot of yeses, too. And I always say that it's OK if you're hitting a wall and you need to take a break from what you love ... but never truly give up on it. It's OK to try out other things, but come back to it, reset.

And that's kind of like what I did with this album ("Hopeless Romantic"). I started recording it last January, so it took a year to finish. And it was rough because the studio was in Mechanicsburg and at the time I was working in Westminster, Maryland. So I had to leave Westminster and go straight up to Mechanicsburg and this is after working like an eight- or 10-hour day. It was long nights in the studio until like 11 and I was pulling off the road at like Sheetz and sleeping in my car. But those long nights were well worth it. I didn't even care if I had to go and sleep in a parking lot for an hour or something just to get home because I knew what I was getting myself into it and I felt really good about this album and just the whole process.

Evening Sun: Outside of your own music, what other endeavors are you involved with?

Brenden Starr: Well, I organize the Rock On The Hill Music Festival. I joined the Hanover Jaycees three years ago, and I was like man, I'm going to pitch this idea. I always dreamed about as a kid what if a big band or just a music festival would come to Hanover. And sure enough, two years ago, we had the first one out at Pleasant Hill. It was really good, over 800-something people came the first year and all the money goes back into the community for different Jaycees events, because it's all nonprofit. I do it to give back to Hanover through my connections and music. We just had the second one this past May that was good and the third year is bound to look really huge.

Evening Sun: What future goals do you have for yourself that you want to work toward?

Brenden Starr: I’d like to in the next year or two get overseas and do like a European run or UK run. A lot of European people are listening to my singles and stuff like that. Specifically in the UK, Manchester, you know, I get some odd ones out of the Czech Republic that draws really high for me. I saw some high numbers the other day from Spain.

And then just keep trying to get on more weekend tours, or if somebody picks me up and asks me to go and do their whole tour for them, like a bigger artist. I'm not so much focused on trying to get that record deal that everybody wants to get. I feel like stuff like that comes in time and I want to be able to build my brand and be able to have a solid package for bookers and agents.

Brenden Starr is currently on tour in support of his debut album, "Hopeless Romantic." Along with local bands Sugar Hysteria, The Loss, and R We Human, he will be performing in a special concert at the Black Rose Ballroom on Nov. 22. The concert is open to all ages and will feature food and drinks from Feelin Cockey and Something Wicked (21+ to drink). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, inside Something Wicked or at the door the night of.

