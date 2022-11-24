Getting lots of packages delivered? Athens police offer tips to thwart porch pirates

With the rise in online shopping as the holidays approach, more packages are being delivered by various delivery services than ever before. But this has created a new crime now known as porch piracy.

Athens-Clarke police are offering some tips to prevent these thieves from taking your packages.

Athens hasn’t experienced a serious number of such thefts, but it has happened and will likely happen again, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

“We had a brief period where there were a lot, but officers made an arrest and attributed those to one person,” he said.

But he warns that during this time of year when so many packages are delivered that the potential for the crime increases.

Georgia passed a law in 2021 that requires certain facts to have occurred before a suspect can be charged with a felony violation aimed at curbing porch piracy. Of importance is the offense requires a person to be in possession of three or more packages from three or more different mailboxes or addresses, according to Barnett.

The theft of a single package from a location is still considered theft by taking and is a felony or misdemeanor according to its value, said Barnett.

Don't become a victim

Police advise people to follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of a porch pirate:

If you will not be home to remove packages, consider having the packages sent to your workplace, a post office box or a leasing office.

When practical, require a signature upon delivery to prevent packages from being left unattended.

Have a trusted neighbor gather the package while you are away.

Provide specific delivery instructions to have packages placed in an area of your choosing, such as in the garage or in front of security cameras.

Have a lockable container available for deliveries.

Report suspicious behavior in your community to police.

