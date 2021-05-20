Getting pulled over is stressful. Keeping your cool is key to staying safe

Seeing blue lights flashing in the rear-view mirror can be unnerving.

Whether you’ve been caught speeding or have done nothing wrong, seeing a law enforcement officer pull up behind you to initiate a traffic stop can cause panic.

“Being stopped by an officer does not mean you are a suspect of a crime,” the Columbia Police Department said.

But keeping calm is critical to staying safe when getting pulled over. It’s something urged by multiple law enforcement agencies — to protect drivers, their passengers, as well as the officers stopping them.

“We recognize that getting pulled over can be stressful,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Javon Mack said.

One thing you can control is keeping your cool, which is also recommended by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“You may be able to reduce risk to yourself by staying calm and not exhibiting hostility toward the officers,” the ACLU said.

To help make an uncomfortable and potentially frightening experience as safe as possible, both law enforcement and the ACLU offered advice for anyone in a car being stopped.

When an officer turns on the patrol vehicle’s blue lights and siren, drivers are asked to slow down before stopping as soon as possible.

“If you’re being pulled over, remain calm and reduce your speed to indicate your cooperation, then find the nearest and safest place to stop,” said Trooper Nick Pye of Highway Patrol.

Drivers should avoid pulling over on a bridge or to the left side of the road, according to Pye. He said the right shoulder and parking lots are the best places to stop.

Before an officer gets to the car, DO NOT move around to get out a driver’s license or other identification and paperwork.

“While we appreciate that drivers want to have their required documentation ready, when a trooper approaches seeing someone make swift or sudden movements inside the vehicle can raise safety concerns for the trooper, Pye said.

Instead, all occupants should stay in their seats. The Columbia police ask drivers to keep both hands in sight on the steering wheel.

If you’re in the passenger seat, put both hands on the dashboard, according to the ACLU.

Only exit the vehicle if asked to do so, Columbia police said.

Upon request, a driver should show police their license, registration, and proof of insurance, said the ACLU, which also reminded drivers and passengers they have the right to remain silent.

Another thing that can create tension is loud noise. Some of it can be caused by vehicles whizzing past, but it can also come from a officer speaking louder to be heard over the noise of traffic.

Again, do not allow a raised voice cause a driver or passenger to lose their composure.

“Keep your emotions under control,” Columbia police said.

The officer will be speaking to identify themselves by name and inform the driver of the reason for the traffic stop, then ask for the driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance, according to Pye.

You should always make a note of the officer’s name. Writing down the badge and patrol vehicle numbers can also be helpful, the ACLU said.

South Carolina law requires drivers to present their license when requested by law enforcement. It also allows drivers to present their proof of insurance on a mobile device instead of a card, and the officer is not supposed to touch the phone, or take it away, but may write down the information to verify it, Pye said.

This is also the time that any occupants of the vehicle should let officers know if they are armed.

“If you have a concealed weapons permit or a weapon in the car, let troopers know this immediately and inform them of the weapon’s location,” Pye said. “You should present your CWP to them along with any other required documents.”

If an officer suspects you are hiding a weapon or contraband, law enforcement might search the vehicle, according to Pye.

Columbia police agreed, saying if the officer believes a crime has been committed, your car can be searched without a court-issued warrant.

Should you be issued a ticket or citation, again maintain composure.

“You may not agree with the enforcement action taken by the trooper, but please remember that the side of the roadway is not a safe place to dispute a ticket,” Pye said. “Every person who is cited for a traffic violation is given a court date in which they can go before a judge and state their case.”

In the case of being taken into custody, “do not resist arrest for any reason,” or threaten the officer, the Columbia police said.

“Say you wish to remain silent and ask for a lawyer immediately,” the ACLU said. “Don’t give any explanations or excuses. Don’t say anything, sign anything, or make any decisions without a lawyer.”

Regardless of the outcome, officers also have expectations about how they conduct themselves during a traffic stop.

“While being stopped for a traffic violation can be a stressful experience, you should expect to be treated with courtesy, fairness, and respect,” said Col. Christopher Williams, the Highway Patrol commander. “If you are concerned that our troopers have not met that standard, you may call *HP and ask to speak with a trooper’s supervisor. You can also file a formal complaint online at scdps.sc.gov.”

The Columbia police said any reports about officer misconduct should be made immediately by calling 803-545-3239, or going to columbiapd.net.

