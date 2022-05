The Daily Beast

Photo Composite by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Oklahoma County Detention CenterEight people have been arrested in Oklahoma City for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old Texas girl, who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game last month when she left her father to go and use the bathroom. The girl’s family is also demanding answers from Texas police about why they refused to investigate their daughter’s disappearance and were forced to locate her themselves with the assistance of the Texas Coun