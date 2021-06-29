Getting to the source of guns in the city

Jun. 29—Tough questions.

Difficult conversations.

Those were the goals when the Falls activist group Men Standing Strong Together decided to get together with Mayor Robert Restaino and Police Superintendent John Faso on the last Saturday of every month.

So on this Saturday, when the city recorded it's ninth homicide of the year, a pointed question for police dealt directly with escalating gun violence in the Falls. The roughly 50 residents in the auditorium of the Harry F. Abate Elementary School wanted know where police thought the guns that appear to be flooding the city were coming from.

Patrol Lieutenant Joel Smith said answers to that question were hard to come by.

"They're coming from everywhere," he said.

The lieutenant told residents he had been on the scene of a recent shooting in the always troubled 600 block of 19th Street. After a woman was shot by an unknown male suspect, her male companion ran to a vehicle, grabbed a gun and returned the gunfire.

Police arrested him and seized his weapon.

"That particular weapon was stolen out of Ohio," Smith said. "Guns don't have a GPS. Many times they come from downstate, New York City, Rochester and Buffalo."

A follow-up question sought information on the case of Alfred Bax. The 33-year-old Falls man was arrested in April, when police raided his 78th Street home and discovered what Falls Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives said was a "ghost gun manufacturing operation" inside the residence.

Bax was charged with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 18 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all violent felonies under New York law.

Crime Scene Unit Detective Pat Clifton, who took part in the raid, told the residents Bax's case is still pending and may be transferred from state to federal court. Clifton said ghost guns, weapons manufactured using templates taken off the internet and without identifying serial numbers are also a growing problem on Cataract City streets.

"A lot of the guns we're seeing, a lot of them are ghost guns," Clifton said.

In response to a direct question about whether Bax may have been trafficking guns into the North End, Clifton said that was hard to know.

"I've taken in at least two ghost guns recently," Clifton said. "But for me to say for sure they were manufactured and trafficked by Alfred Bax, I can't really do that."

Though Clifton did admit that the lack of identifying characteristics on ghost guns make it extremely difficult to identify to made or distributed them.

Police were not alone in the questioning.

Residents asked Restaino about the role of code enforcement department officers in the community. And they complained about the amount of property being bought up by absentee land owners.

The mayor said while he "doesn't believe the city should be in the property holding business," he noted that the city has not sold any property since he took office. Pandemic-related restrictions caused the cancellation of the city's tax foreclosure auction in 2020.

The result of that, Restaino said, was the loss of a projected $1 million in revenue for the city.

"While we have not sold any properties, individual property owners may be selling properties," the mayor said, while agreeing that absentee or neglectful owners can create problems in neighborhoods.

Residents also asked if the city might be able to use some of its expected $57 million aid, from the American Rescue Plan, to "build a state-of-the-art playground for the under-deprived community." Restaino said the COVID-related rescue plan money can not be spent on parks or playgrounds.

"We are looking at a once in a lifetime opportunity (with the American Rescue Plan funding)," Restaino said. "I have asked my administration to look at doing transformative things with this money."

But noting the "strict restrictions" on how the aid can be spent, Restaino said it would likely be directed to projects such as citywide broadband access, implementing green technologies, sewer and water projects and replacing the millions of dollars in lost revenue the city experienced in its 2020 budget.

The mayor said he would also look to possibly direct some of the aid to the city's NFC Corporation to provide loans and grants to minority and women-owned businesses.