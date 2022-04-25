It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

Tatiana Freitas
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of the oilseed. Diesel price hikes and worsening road conditions have led to expensive freight rates. The cost to export soybeans this season has exceeded Cargill’s estimates for freight rates by at least 25%, slashing margins, according to Paulo Sousa, who heads Cargill’s operations in the South American nation.

“Logistics were very complicated for Brazil’s summer crop,” Sousa said in a telephone interview. “Who could’ve forecast oil prices at current levels?”

Spiking fuel costs in one of the world’s biggest crop exporters are in focus, because they threaten to further accelerate food inflation that’s gripping the globe. Transportation is already one of the biggest costs in getting crops out of fields to their ultimate destinations, which in the case of soy could be a livestock feeding operation or a food processing plant.

In Brazil, more than half of grain and oilseed production is carried from farms to ports via trucks, and fuel prices largely determine freight rates. Also, a big difference between estimates and the real cost of freight can lead to significant losses for traders like Cargill, because companies usually discount freight costs when they pay farmers, often months before harvest.

One bright spot is that soybean crushing margins are “excellent” amid strong demand for soybean oil, Sousa said. Also, Cargill isn’t expecting any shrinkage in soybean acres even as costs of fertilizer soar, because it’s still profitable to cultivate the oilseed. While farmers may use less fertilizer, it’s too early to estimate yield losses from that, Sousa said.

Corn could also bring more profits for exporters in Brazil. Demand is expected to soar in the coming months amid declining supplies from the Black Sea due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, two important producers.

Other takeaways from the interview include:

  • A stronger real is adding to the difficulties for exports created by higher transportation costs, Sousa said.

  • Soybean export volumes are being hurt by falling production due to adverse weather from La Nina patterns.

  • Cargill hasn’t seen disruptions to its imports of fertilizers so far.

(Update adds context on losses in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, using one of the biggest leveraged buyout deals in history to take private a 16-year-old social networking platform that has become a hub of public discourse and a flashpoint in the debate over online free speech.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons

  • Meta investors brace for a difficult quarter after stocks nosedive

    After losing a record $230bn in market value due to a disappointing earnings report in February, analysts are hoping to see progress Meta lost a record $230bn in market value after a disappointing earnings report in February. Photograph: Dado Ruvić/Reuters Meta experienced a historic nosedive in value earlier this year amid a major rebrand and shake-ups to its business model – and investors are bracing for another difficult quarter. Meta lost a record $230bn in market value after a disappointing

  • Beijing's Covid Outbreak Sends Chinese Stocks South

    The CSI 300 plunged to its lowest level in two years as residents of the Chinese capital stripped grocery store shelves bare amid lockdown fears.

  • Netflix’s Plunge Is a Wake-Up Call for Streaming

    The streaming industry remains in a land-grab phase, with companies throwing tens of billions of dollars into original series and movies, marketing, and promotions. But it’s difficult to make money in streaming when your competitors explicitly choose not to.

  • How Netflix’s Awful Week Mars Its 20,000% Climb in Four Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse in Netflix Inc. shares last week sent the company to the bottom of the S&P 500 Index and left investors on edge about other large technology and internet companies reporting quarterly earnings in the coming days.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondaySt

  • Twitter Accepts Elon Musk's $54.20-a-Share Buyout Offer

    Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets WrapThe U.S. pledged new weapons assistance and a stepped-up diplomatic presence as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited

  • U.S., Allies Lobby to Get Ukraine to G-20 Summit Alongside Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is among nations pressing Indonesia to include Ukraine as a guest at the Group of 20 summit in November, frustrated at Jakarta’s refusal to withdraw an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Erase Drop

  • Stocks Bounce Back Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks edged higher ahead of a busy week for Big Tech earnings, while those in Europe and Asia were lower as China’s Covid outbreak continued to compound fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStock

  • Iconic Fast-Food Chain Does Something Completely New

    In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks , look out the window and see another Starbucks. Starbucks -- more than any other chain -- has embraced the idea that one of the solutions to busy stores is to simply open more stores. Starbucks fully embraces the idea that people will wait only so long, and sometimes the way to be efficient is simply to have more locations.

  • Indonesia, the world's top cooking-oil exporter, says it's going to ban exports of the oil this week, and it's sent the global prices of edible oils soaring

    Indonesia accounts for about half of the world's supply of palm oil — the world's most widely used vegetable oil.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Bosses don’t follow their own advice in returning to the office

    Bosses are hellbent on getting their staff back into the office. It’s just that the rules don’t necessarily apply to them.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • SEC Case Against Ripple Now Slated to End in 2023, Pressuring XRP

    XRP finds early support following four consecutive days in the red as investors consider the latest extension requests that could take the case into 2023.

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • Why I Don't Like Online Retirement Calculators

    In the course of saving and planning for retirement, you may be tempted to use different tools to see if you're on track. In fact, all you really need to do is search for the words "online retirement calculator," and you'll get a host of free options for determining how on track -- or not -- you are. At first glance, those online retirement calculators might seem pretty useful.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.