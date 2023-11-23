Getting tough on teen crime can produce more adult crime. Ohio needs a new strategy

Few would argue a 17-year-old who commits a major felony crime deserves a lesser punishment than an 18-year-old facing years in prison for the same offense.

That’s why Ohio lawmakers in 1996 — during a get-tough-on-crime era — forced juvenile judges to begin sending more child offenders to adult court where they can receive adult prison sentences as if they were already 18.

In a handful of cases, that might be necessary.

But stripping juvenile judges of most discretion has failed to prevent teen crimes and ignored the challenges many kids face through no fault of their own, not to mention recent research on brain development. It’s a problem likely to get worse with so many teens using guns to commit crimes.

Teens may know it’s wrong to rob someone, but few understand that using a gun will likely send their case from juvenile to adult court. They have no idea they may be sent to adult prison and on their 18th birthday placed into the general prison population to hang out with a really rough crowd.

When the offenders are finally released, the Children’s Law Center, a national nonprofit legal center that works for kids’ rights, reports they are 34 times more likely to commit a new felony.

Tasmone Taylor talks about his journey through the Ohio juvenile system from his Cleveland office at the Khnemu Foundation Lighthouse Center on Sept. 13.

“You learn quick there are only two types of people in prison — predator and prey,” said Tasmone Taylor, a 44-year-old Cleveland man, who was bound over as an adult at 15 and spent more than 25 years in prison. “It’s no place for juveniles.”

Gov. Mike DeWine this month announced a “working group” to examine the state’s juvenile prisons and county-run youth jails following a USA TODAY Ohio Network investigation into the horrible conditions at those facilities. He also would be wise to examine how the mandatory bindover law is creating career criminals instead of giving children a second chance.

Several other states already have abolished similar bindover laws, which also disproportionately impact diverse youths.

Research not available in 1996 now shows adolescent brains, even brains of people into their early 20s, don’t work like adult brains. The prefrontal cortex of the brain — where people control their behavior, thoughts and emotions — is the last part of the brain to fully operate, said Laurence Steinberg, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Temple University.

But in Ohio, we’re sending children as young as 14 to adult court for charges including murder, rape, felonious assault or other crimes involving guns. Children can also be bound over to adult court if they’ve had a history of being found guilty of other crimes. Those ages 16 or 17 are automatically bound over for serious crimes such as murder.

Most would likely be better off in a juvenile facility until their 21st birthday even with the problems at Department of Youth Services facilities.

Juveniles transferred

Instead, an average of 181 teens are sent to adult court every year. At any one time, roughly two dozen convicted teens age 17 or younger are held together at the Correctional Reception Center in Pickaway County until they turn 18.

Not only should judges have more discretion over which teens are sent to adult court, Ohio needs to rethink how it handles young adult prisoners. Perhaps they should be segregated from adults until they reach age 21 or older.

We also fear politics plays too big a role in these cases just as it motivated lawmakers nearly 30 years ago when mandatory bindovers were expanded. No judges or prosecutors want to appear they are soft on crime, even when the defendant is a child.

We can do better, Gov. DeWine. To quote you, this is not the “Ohio way.” Are we seeking to punish children or help them overcome mistakes and become productive adults?

It’s time for a new plan.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio’s mandatory adult charges for teen crimes not helping anyone