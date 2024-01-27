Work getting under way for downtown pavilion

Jan. 26—It's been a long time coming, but time is finally nearing for construction of a pavilion/bandstand in downtown McAlester.

A city of McAlester crew from the Streets Department has removed the clock that stood at the intersection of First Street and Choctaw Avenue, making way for construction of the downtown pavilion.

During the clock removal, city of McAlester Public Works Director Tommy Hill watched as a crew led by James Roberts, superintendent of the Streets Department, carefully removed the huge timekeeper.

They used heavy equipment to place it on the back of a flatbed truck, with plans to haul it in for storage at the former National Guard Armory until a new site for it is selected.

"It's not going away forever," Hill said as the crew used straps to secure the clock onto the truck bed. "It's going to be relocated."

Before that can occur, the clock needs to be repaired, since it no longer keeps the correct time.

Plans are now under way to begin constructing the base of the structure, perhaps as soon as this week.

City Manager David Andren said the pavilion will be a timber structure with a concrete base.

Downtown business owner Kristen Lloyd, who owns common Roots with her husband, Micky Lloyd is glad to see the project getting started. She had helped gather donations specifically for construction of the downtown pavilion, then turned the proceeds over to the city.

Lloyd said approximately $40,000 was for a bandstand, with a much higher amount collected for the downtown Streetscapes project in general. Although much of Streetscapes project along Choctaw Avenue between South Main Street and S. Second Street was completed, the bandstand project came to a standstill.

Part of the reason was attributed to the high costs when requests for proposals were solicited for the project, one coming in as high as $400,000.

When that cost seemed prohibitive, McAlester resident Mike Pruitt decided to take a look at the project.

Pruitt, who said he's a local solutions provider working under a contract agreement with the city, said he devised a way to bring it in at a much lower cost. Andren said the total cost is now expected to be in the $100,000 range.

On Thursday, Pruitt and electrician Derrick Baker were checking out the site where the pavilion will be located.

Hopes were to begin pouring a concrete slab for the structure, perhaps as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pruitt said he was able to cut costs for the project by ordering a custom-built, pre-manufactured wooden, covered pavilion.

It's expected to arrive in McAlester on March 14.

"It will take about three days to build," Pruitt said. Plans call for the structure to have a metal roof, along with LED lighting.

Pruitt said the wooden structure will be 23 feet wide and 25 feet long, with three steps in the front.

It definitely will not block access to First Street from Choctaw Avenue, he said.

"It barely takes up two parking spaces," Pruitt said.

Lloyd is elated to see the project getting started.

"I'm beyond excited," she said. "I can't wait to see a beautiful bandstand and musicians playing on it."

Regarding the removed clock, the city of McAlester has been in contact with Vox Video Visual, which is the state-authorized maintenance provider for Centennial Clocks, according to city of McAlester Public Information Officer Adrian O'Hanlon III. The company works with the Inasmuch Foundation.

Centennial clocks were placed in more than 130 communities around Oklahoma as the state celebrated its centennial in 2007, he said.

Others are excited to see the work on placing a pavilion at the Choctaw Avenue/First Street intersection moving forward.

"It's going to be a covered pavilion that can be used for our downtown events," noted city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner.

The purpose of it is to hopefully alleviate issues with having outdoor stages pulled in for different downtown events in the area, which often blocked streets and sometimes businesses, he said.

"I'm excited to see it," said Sumner.

If everything goes as planned, Pruitt thinks the pavilion can be in place and ready to go in about a month.

"It should be ready by April 1, no fooling," he said.