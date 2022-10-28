Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 20.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Gevo, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Gevo, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 million, up 818.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $3.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.67% and +384.67%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gevo, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.56% higher. Gevo, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Story continues

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research