Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed at $6.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.95% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 40.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

GEVO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GEVO to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.76 million, down 89.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GEVO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.9% higher within the past month. GEVO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GEVO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



