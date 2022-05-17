GFL Environmental Inc.'s (TSE:GFL) Shift From Loss To Profit

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. With the latest financial year loss of CA$660m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$246m, the CA$13b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is GFL Environmental's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

GFL Environmental is bordering on breakeven, according to the 12 Canadian Commercial Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$194m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of GFL Environmental's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with GFL Environmental is its debt-to-equity ratio of 142%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

