GFL (NSE:GFLLIMITED) Shares Have Generated A Total Return Of -37% In The Last Year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by GFL Limited (NSE:GFLLIMITED) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 91%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 7.0%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 84% in the last three years.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year GFL saw its earnings per share increase strongly. The rate of growth may not be sustainable, but it is still really positive. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

We don't see any weakness in the GFL's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how GFL has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at GFL's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of GFL, it has a TSR of -37% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.0% in the last year, GFL shareholders lost 37% (even including dividends) . Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5.0% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at GFL's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

