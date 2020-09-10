GFT takes two golds and a silver in the IT World Industry awards

- Achieves highest accolades for its commitment to people, learning and development

- Strong recognition for cloud and SaaS delivery in Best IT company of the year category based on Tranquility Base, Connected Car and cloud migration delivery for tier one bank

- Finalist in three further prestigious British Computing Society (BCS) award categories

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, a global IT services and software engineering provider driving the digital transformation of the world's leading companies in financial services, insurance and manufacturing, today announces it has won two golds and a silver in the IT World Industry Awards: gold for Achievement of the Year in Learning and Development, gold for Achievement of the Year in People-Focused Workplace and silver for Best IT Company of the year IT (cloud/SaaS). In addition to these stellar achievements, the company has also been shortlisted by the British Computing Society, one of the UK's most prestigious and sought after award bodies, for Project Excellence (Best Use of Cloud Services), Organisational Excellence (Services Company of the Year) and for DevOps Engineer of the Year.

Three years ago, GFT embarked on its Making a Difference people development journey. The goal was to build on a culture of innovation, by providing a truly people-focused working environment which gave everyone the confidence to experiment with new ideas and innovations. It also provides employees with complete ownership of their professional and client-related development needs.

Anja Schneider, Chief Operating Officer at GFT UK, said. "To achieve this, we invested in a dedicated learning and development team who not only embedded a learning culture throughout the firm, but also created a world-class training facility which has very quickly delivered quantifiable benefits to the business. This is evidenced by achieving these triple awards and finalist nominations."

As a result of the programme and an uncompromising agile-first commitment to every project, standards of professionalism, excellence, innovation and measurable success have significantly improved across GFT's UK business. The company has seen a positive impact on staff attrition and a significant rise in customer service satisfaction rates. Important new revenue streams in areas such as cloud migration, innovation, artificial intelligence and the successful delivery of highly ambitious cloud-related client programmes have also been realised. GFT UK's learning and development budget per head is now more than six times the national average, providing access for employees to a range of technical skills training programmes, such as Google Cloud and AWS certifications. It also includes a number of 'soft' courses, designed to enhance customer communication and relationship capabilities, as well as improved people awareness.

Andrew Rossiter, Chief Technology Officer at GFT, continued: "2020 is a challenging year, even more reason for us to really value being publicly recognised for key assets such as Tranquility Base, the cloud landing zone capability we built, the Google Cloud sponsored Connected Car initiative and the challenging cloud migration project we delivered recently for a tier one financial institution. Gaining a silver award accreditation for all three is a fantastic achievement for the teams involved and one we very much appreciate. Our sights are now firmly set on going all out for gold."

Anja commented: "Naturally, we are absolutely delighted to have won these high profile awards, which is testament to the dedication and commitment to excellence by the entire UK team and, on behalf of the management team, I would like to thank everyone for their combined contribution. With continual innovation at the core of everything we do, it is our duty to provide a gold-standard environment which challenges and empowers everyone to continually develop their professional, technical and interpersonal skills."

"Winning one award is always an achievement, but to win three is a fantastic accolade for GFT UK. We look forward to not only winning more awards but also forging even stronger relationships with our fast-growing global customer community, as they too reap the rewards of our world-class learning and development programmes," concluded Marika Lulay, GFT's Group CEO.

GFT are transformation software engineering specialists, combining deep understanding and practical hands-on experience of both modern technology and industry-related subject matter expertise. The firm supports a substantial number of leading blue-chip organisations across the globe in key areas such as cloud migration, DevOps, back-end development, artificial intelligence, mission-critical data infrastructure and system implementation programmes.

