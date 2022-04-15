GH man arraigned on 4 counts of criminal sexual conduct

GRAND HAVEN — A Grand Haven man was arraigned Thursday afternoon on four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Detective Dana Beekman of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety testified April 14 that she received a call last week from Florida, where a teenager had disclosed to her parents that she had been sexually assaulted by one of her “closest friend’s fathers,” the Grand Haven Tribune reported.

Police conducted a forensic interview with the victim. Beekman said the suspect, Che Guevara, allegedly gave the then-14-year-old girl alcohol and an “unknown pill … which caused her to black out; she was intoxicated and didn’t feel well.”

The detective said Guevara then removed the girls’ pants and underwear and performed various sexual acts on her.

Beekman said the victim told her that Guevara then began “incessantly texting” her and suggesting plans to go on a trip with her out of state. There was another alleged incident of assault.

For these incidents that allegedly took place between October 2021 to this April, Guevara was arraigned on four counts of criminal sexual conduct. The maximum penalty for each of these felony charges is 15 years in prison.

After obtaining a search warrant for his residence, Beekman observed the victim’s description lined up with Guevara’s home.

Beekman said Guevara did not admit to the allegations.

“He would not confess to the sex acts themselves, instead he said she’s a provocative young lady who’s often flirtatious with him and he tried to be a surrogate father to her,” Beekman said, adding that Guevara said the texts between him and the alleged victim were “a joke.”

Guevara was in court via video Thursday from the Ottawa County Jail. His bond was set to $25,000 “due to the severity of offenses that have been alleged here” (and that) “he enticed the alleged victim to go to another state with him prior to this coming to light” said Craig Bunce, Ottawa County 58th District Court Judge.

If Guevara meets his bond and is released from jail, he is required to have no contact with the victim or go within two miles of her home or school. He also will need to report for a GPS-monitor tracking device.

Guevara’s next date in court is a probable cause hearing set for April 29.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Grand Haven man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl