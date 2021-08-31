GH man gets 7 years prison for Wesco armed robbery

Aug. 30—A 23-year-old Grand Haven man asked the judge to sentence him below guidelines during a hearing Monday morning in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

"I'm really not a bad guy," said Joseph David Cottrell, who last month pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a clerk at the Wesco gas station in Grand Haven Township.

The robbery occurred in February.

"I just needed money," he told the judge. "It wasn't a full-scale robbery. It was just a little knife."

Judge Jon Hulsing took exception to the defendant's description of the offense.

"I disagree with your statement that this wasn't a full-blown robbery," Hulsing said. "You can't minimize this."

During a plea hearing in late July, Cottrell told the court that he went to the gas station, not far from where he lived, at about 2:30 a.m. and showed the female clerk a knife, and "just asked for money." He estimated he got away with about $180.

In exchange for his plea of guilty to the armed robbery charge, the prosecution agreed not to charge Cottrell as a habitual offender. In Ottawa County, Cottrell has several convictions of larceny, trespassing and assault incidents on his record.

Hulsing sent Cottrell to prison for a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 30 years. He was given credit for 195 days served in jail.

Police recovered the money and Hulsing ordered that it be returned to the business.

