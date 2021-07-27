GH man pleads guilty to Wesco armed robbery

Jul. 26—A local man charged with robbing the Wesco gas station in Grand Haven Township in February has pleaded guilty to the incident.

Joseph Cottrell, 23, asked the judge for leniency after pleading guilty to armed robbery Monday morning in Ottawa County Circuit Court. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to charge the Grand Haven man as a fourth-offense habitual offender. The habitual status adds more incarceration time to the statutory penalty for which the felon is convicted.

"I got a lot of felonies here," Cottrell said. "I'm nowhere near that bad."

In Ottawa County, Cottrell has several convictions of larceny, trespassing and assault incidents on his record.

Cottrell faces a minimum 11-18 years in prison when Judge Jon Hulsing sentences him on Aug. 30.

The defendant told the court that he went to the gas station, not far from where he lived, at about 2:30 a.m. and showed the female clerk a knife, and "just asked for money." He estimated he got away with about $180.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and police located Cottrell at his residence that same day.

