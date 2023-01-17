Ghana profile - Media
Ghana enjoys media freedom and the press and broadcasters operate without significant restrictions.
The private press is lively, and often carries criticism of the government. Lively phone-in shows are staple fare on many radio stations.
Scores of private FM radio stations crowd the dial. Most of them are chasing a limited amount of advertising revenue.
State-run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) runs national TV and radio networks.
The BBC broadcasts on 101.3 FM in Accra, and on 104.7 FM from Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of Western region.
There were 14.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 46% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Mobile phones are widely used for online access.
Press
The Ghanaian Chronicle - private daily
Daily Graphic - state-owned
Daily Guide - private
The Ghanaian Times - state-owned daily
The Mirror - weekly, sister paper of the Daily Graphic
The Herald - weekly
Television
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Ghana TV (GTV) and digital networks, including news channel GBC 24
Metro TV - jointly owned by government and private company
TV3 - private
E.TV Ghana - private
Radio
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Radio 1 in English and Ghanaian vernaculars, commercial service Radio 2 and local services including Accra's Uniiq FM
Adom FM - private
Peace FM - private
Joy FM - private
Happy FM - private
News agency/internet
Ghana News Agency - state-run
GhanaWeb - news/information portal