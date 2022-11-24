Ghana Flags Losses for Eurobond Holders in Debt Restructure

Ekow Dontoh and Moses Mozart Dzawu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana will ask holders of its international bonds to accept losses of as much as 30% on the principal and forgo some interest payments as it hammers out a debt-sustainability plan to qualify for a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The West African country will also ask holders of domestic bonds to forfeit some interest payments, Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah told Accra-based Joy Fm radio. He confirmed the planned restructuring in an interview with Bloomberg.

“These are proposals,” Kumah said by phone on Thursday. “We will soon start negotiations with both local and foreign bondholders.”

Ghana is negotiating a $3 billion program with the IMF after being shut out of international debt markets amid a selloff of its dollar debt that lifted yields to distressed levels. The cedi is the world’s worst-performing currency against the dollar this year, lifting the cost of servicing the debt.

Interest Suspension

In addition to principal cuts, the government is looking to suspend interest payments on foreign bonds for three years. Domestic bond investors would be asked to exchange their existing securities for new securities that may offer a zero coupon in the first year, 5% in the second and 10% in the third year, Kumah said in the broadcast.

The reorganization is intended to help Ghana meet debt sustainability requirements to qualify for the IMF bailout it has been negotiating since September, and possibly reach a staff-level agreement with the Washington-based lender by year-end.

“The foreign debt holders will take their cut,” Kumah told Joy Fm. “We we have already set up a committee to start the backstage engagement with our bondholders.”

Yields on Ghana’s $1.2 billion of 2032 eurobonds declined 56 basis points on Thursday to 30.34%. The premium investors demand to hold the country’s dollar bonds rather than US Treasuries was 3,158 basis points, well above the 1,000 level considered distressed.

Fitch Ratings would likely lower the country’s long-term issuer default rating to RD, one notch above default, from CC, if debt gets restructured as part of the IMF talks, it told Bloomberg in an interview last month.

That rating is assigned to an issuer that, in Fitch’s opinion, “has experienced an uncured payment default or distressed debt exchange” on a bond or loan but hasn’t entered into bankruptcy or some other form of administration.

The ratings company downgraded its assessment of Ghana credit in September for the third time this year to four levels below investment grade, from CCC.

(Updates with detail of sovereign debt from sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stellantis to reorganise European dealer network from July 2023

    Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it would reorganise its European dealers' network in July next year, starting from Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. "The rest of Europe will progressively follow in the implementation of the new distribution scheme", the group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA said in a statement. As part of its efforts to cut costs and support investment for electrification, Stellantis last year said it would end all current sales and services contracts with European dealers for all of its 14 brands, from June 2023.

  • Zara workers in Spain start protests to demand higher pay

    Dozens of Zara shop assistants protested in Madrid on Thursday outside the global fashion giant's largest store to demand higher pay, and some workers in its home town in northwest Spain went on strike on the eve of its Black Friday sales campaign. Zara owner Inditex agreed last week to pay a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros ($1,041) to all full-time shop workers in Spain in February, according to unions that are seeking better wages for their members in the face of galloping inflation. Inditex has also offered to gradually raise monthly wages by around 200 euros by 2024, a proposal accepted by two of Spain's largest union groups, UGT and Comisiones Obreras, but rejected by the protesters who are demanding at least double that.

  • Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching

    The victim had gone to help fight rampant forest fires but was falsely accused of arson.

  • Stocks Boosted by Rate-Hike Outlook; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed support for more moderate interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index extended its recent rally as the real estate se

  • Germany Sets Windfall Tax at 90% for Clean Power Generators

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany has set out its plan to claw back 90% of the earnings from some clean power generators as the government seeks funding for its consumer aid package.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe government is planning to skim earnings above €130 a

  • Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup

    Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score in five separate World Cups as Portugal defeated Ghana in the 2022 World Cup.

  • World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana - Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score

    Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at five Fifa World Cups as Portugal begin their campaign with victory over Ghana.

  • Apple Said To Be Considering Takeover Bid Of Manchester United — Reports

    Apple is said to be considering a billion-dollar bid to takeover English football giant Manchester United, according to new reports. It was confirmed earlier this week that the American Glazer family’s ownership of the football club is set to end when a note to the New York Stock Exchange said the family is exploring “strategic […]

  • Violent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of workers at Apple Inc.’s main iPhone-making plant in China clashed with security personnel, as tensions boiled over after almost a month under tough restrictions intended to quash a Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakWork

  • California Farms Face $3 Billion Loss From Historic Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s worst drought has left growers in the top US agricultural state facing losses of $3 billion, just as producers brace for more widespread cuts to water supplies.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe state’s driest th

  • Erdogan vows Syria ground invasion, Kurds prepare response

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday to order a land invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups, amid yearslong border violence and repeated Turkish incursions. Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups.

  • Hunt Contests Watchdog’s Forecast of 4% Brexit Hit to UK Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt contested the UK fiscal watchdog’s projection that Brexit will reduce the size of the economy, saying the split from the European Union could actually make Britain richer.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak“

  • Ukraine Latest: Power Cuts in Focus as War Hits 9-Month Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is attempting to recover from repeated Russian missile strikes against its energy systems, even as its government prepares for the possibility for even worse conditions. By late Thursday, shortages were cut to below 50% as repairs were made as quickly as possible, and water had been restored to Kyiv. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsAnwar to Test Majority With Ma

  • Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators ramp up Microsoft scrutiny, probe likely - sources

    Microsoft is likely to face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators intensify their scrutiny into its practices in a case triggered by Salesforce.com's workspace messaging app Slack, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Last year, Slack complained to the European Commission, saying that Microsoft has unfairly integrated its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product. Microsoft introduced Teams in 2017, seeking a slice of the fast-growing and lucrative workplace collaboration market.

  • Is Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

    Here is how Chico's FAS (CHS) and Walmart (WMT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • 14 of the greatest single-season RB performances in high school history

    The best of the best in high school sports history.

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Confluent has upgraded its forecasts for this year three times, which could be a sign of things to come in 2023.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de