Credit Markets Get Weird in Ghana Zero-Coupon Bond Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond could be a reality on Monday, testing the appetite of credit investors to forgo income for a new kind of emerging-market risk.

Ghana is selling the four-year debt to international investors as part of a deal that also includes 20-year, 12-year and seven-year securities. Zero-coupon notes, which are usually sold at a deep discount to face value, are more volatile than bonds that pay regular interest.

It’s another example of the rush into ever-riskier kinds of debt as investors scour the globe for yield, and show how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been allowed to forgo coupons. Ghana’s debt-service costs devour more than 50% of government revenue, compared with the median of 11% for similar-rated sovereigns, Fitch Ratings said this month.

“Whether the zero is a good deal for Ghana will depend on the yield implied in the discount,” said Stephen Bailey-Smith, a Kolding, Denmark-based investment strategist at Global Evolution. “What it does is free up government cash flow in the short-term, but it makes the amortization lumpy.”

Yields on the Ghana’s $1 billion of 2030 bonds climbed eight basis points to 6.82% at 1:20 p.m. in New York on Monday to the highest since November, after rising 29 basis points last week.

Ghana plans to use some of the proceeds of the sale to buy back more expensive domestic and international debt and free up cash for social spending after the Covid-19 pandemic battered the economy. The average weighted interest rate on the country’s domestic debt stood at 17.2% at the end of 2020 compared with 5.3% for external debt, according to the finance ministry.

“Given our elevated debt levels and interest expense due to Covid-19, it seemed like a good time to create fiscal space and to drive domestic interest rates down by reducing demand locally,” the interim head of the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, said in a text message. He’s in charge of the ministry while Minister of Finance-designate Ken Ofori-Atta completes parliamentary vetting procedures.

Story continues

Final price guidance for the deal, which has attracted more than $6 billion in orders, is around 9.25% for the 20-year tranche, 8.75% for the 12-year securities and 7.75% for the seven-year bonds, according to a person familiar with the deal, who asked not to be identified because they can’t speak publicly. Guidance for the four-year zero-coupon bond is between 77 and 78 cents.

“The zero-coupon bond is both novel and ambitious,” Mohammed Elmi, a portfolio manager at Federated Hermes Inc., said in an email. “It allows the sovereign to free up resources to spend on development expenditure, health care and education.”

(Updates bond prices in fifth paragraph and adds final price guidance in penultimate paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.