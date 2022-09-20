Ghana Set to Start Debt-Restructuring Talks for Local Bonds

Moses Mozart Dzawu and Ekow Dontoh
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana is poised to start talks with domestic bondholders on a restructuring of its local-currency debt as part of the West African nation’s plan to secure a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. The country’s eurobonds extended declines.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The nation’s largest debt investors including local banks and pension funds are preparing to engage in discussion on debt reorganization that could entail extension of maturities and haircuts on principal and interest payments, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly. The restructuring would be part of a debt-sustainability plan required by the International Monetary Fund, the people said, and will include part of the $19 billion Ghana has in outstanding local debt.

Read more: Emerging Market Bonds Face $237 Billion Cascade of Defaults

Ghana began engaging the IMF in July for a $3 billion, three-year extended credit facility program after efforts -- including cutting discretionary state spending by as much as 30% -- failed to stem a selloff in its eurobonds and halt a record depreciation of the cedi currency against the dollar. The African nation joins a number of emerging markets that are being forced to default or restructure some of their debts this year. Economies around the globe have been burdened by unwieldy food and fuel costs, which weigh unevenly on lower-income economies prone to protests and political chaos.

The country’s debt reorganization will initially focus on domestic bonds, though external liabilities could also be included depending on how much Ghana would have to reduce its debt-servicing costs to achieve fiscal sustainability, one of the people said. The exercise will focus on easing the country’s interest-payments burden, and whether that requires haircuts to principal, interest or both will be the subject of meetings between the government and bondholders in coming weeks, the people said.

“Given that interest on domestic debt accounts for around three-quarters of total interest cost, it is not unsurprising that some participation from holders of local debt is included in this debt restructuring plan,” said Mark Bohlund, a senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence.

Ghana’s 2026 eurobonds declined 2.5% to 59.30 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, a record low. The debt has fallen 35% this year, sending the yield as high as 27.58%.

The IMF has yet to conduct a “thorough update” of Ghana’s fiscal situation, the organization said, after an sustainability assessment last year concluded the country required a “rigorous and credible” plan to “put debt on a declining trajectory and ensure continued market access.”

“In cases where a country’s debt is assessed as unsustainable, the IMF is precluded from providing financing, unless the member takes steps to restore debt sustainability, including by seeking a debt restructuring from its creditors,” an IMF spokesperson said in an emailed response to Bloomberg’s questions. Spokespersons for Ghana’s finance ministry and central bank did not immediately comment when contacted by phone.

Investors demand a premium of 2,190 basis points over US Treasuries to hold Ghana’s eurobonds, compared with an average of 878 for African issuers, effectively shutting the world’s second-biggest cocoa producer out of international capital markets. The cost of insuring Ghana’s debt against non-payment using credit-default swaps has soared to almost 5,000 basis points, from less than 1,000 in January.

The cedi has lost 39% of its value against the dollar this year, making it the second-worst performing currency in the world after the Sri Lankan rupee.

Ghana’s debt-service costs in the first half amounted to 20.5 billion cedis ($2 billion), equivalent to 68% of tax revenue, according to budget data. Government debt increased to 393.4 billion cedis, or 78.3% of gross domestic product, by end of June.

(Updates with investor comment in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • AMP handed $9.7 million penalty for charging pensioners 'fees for no service'

    The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) had alleged in 2018 that companies related to the wealth manager charged fees from customers despite being notified that they were no longer able to access the advice. Between July 2015 and September 2018, AMP entities deducted A$356,188 in fees even though they were aware that the members had ceased their employment and could no longer receive advice services, the court found. "Although AMP has remediated A$691,032 to affected customers, the court found AMP failed to investigate whether or not there was a systemic issue, despite many complaints over a lengthy period of time," ASIC said.

  • Pakistan floods put pressure on faltering economy

    The South Asian nation was already grappling with high prices, low foreign reserves and high debt levels.

  • Zelensky promises no ‘lull’ in recapturing Ukrainian towns from retreating Russians

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued Sunday across a wide stretch of Ukraine.

  • U.S. two-year yield at almost 15-year high before Fed meeting

    The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes, a rough gauge of interest rate expectations, rose to almost a 15-year high on Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve is likely to hike rates by another 75 basis points to curb surging inflation. The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday. Sweden's central bank earlier raised interest rates by a larger-than-expected full percentage point to 1.75% and warned of more to come as it also seeks to tame inflation.

  • Nasdaq Pushes Into Crypto With New Custodial Service

    Nasdaq unveils a new digital asset business in a bid to advance institutional investor participation in the cryptocurrency space.

  • Bitcoin's Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K

    The majority of longs initiated in the past three months are underwater, according to one research firm. So, a break below $18,300 could see those longs exit the market, putting downward pressure on prices.

  • UN Latest: World’s Youngest Leader Electrifies General Assembly

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders will have a chance to meet in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicks off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Russia’s seven-month-old invasion of its neighbor will dominate the debate, both from the podium and on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wea

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gabelli portfolio, go directly to 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. The investing acumen of legendary value investors like Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors […]

  • Tellurian Plunges After Axing $1 Billion Bond for LNG Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Tellurian Inc. withdrew a $1 billion high-yield bond sale, leaving the future of its US natural gas export project in limbo. The stock plunged more than 24%.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘C

  • Chamath Palihapitiya to wind down SPAC deals

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chamath Palihapitiya winding down on SPAC deals amid the IPO slowdown.

  • Nikola Founder Trevor Milton stands trial on fraud charges

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan explains the fraud case being made against Nikola founder Trevor Milton.

  • Russia, China agree to expand security ties

    A top Russian security official says the Kremlin considers beefing up ties with Beijing as a top policy goal

  • Environment groups attack EU's green label for gas, nuclear

    Several environmental groups have launched legal challenges to the European Union’s decision to label investments in gas and nuclear power as green

  • NATO ready to send more troops to Kosovo in case of fresh unrest

    NATO is ready to ramp up troops in Kosovo if tensions among minority Serbs flare again as a deadline in a spat with the government over car papers approaches, 1the deputy commander of the alliance's peacekeeping mission (KFOR) said on Tuesday. "We are vigilant and ready to act...if we have an increase of tensions, but we can also draw on reserve forces...that we can call in at short notice," Brigadier General Luca Piperni told reporters at KFOR headquarters in the capital Pristina. Unrest among Kosovo Serbs over a requirement for them to use state-issued car number plates has raised fears of conflict between Kosovo and Serbia, more than two decades after NATO bombed Serbia to end repression of Kosovo's Albanian majority.

  • Can Robots Fix Inflation, Supply Chain and Labor Issues? Singapore Thinks So

    With advanced robots and 3-D printers, Hewlett Packard’s production lines in Singapore have automated away many jobs. WSJ visits the facility to unpack the benefits and risks of adopting high-tech manufacturing. Photo: Derek Wee for The Wall Street Journal

  • The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession

    The Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in November as the US housing sector is struggling in a recession, says Pantheon.

  • I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

    "I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"View Entire Post ›

  • My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come

    This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.

  • The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

    Since inflation data for August came in hotter than expected last week, investors have been on edge. Despite the pain, the worst still may be to come, with the Federal Reserve's September meeting kicking off today and wrapping up tomorrow. Here's how the Fed could crush the stock market tomorrow and also why you shouldn't panic.