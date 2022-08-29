Ghana zoo: Lions maul man to death in Accra

The authorities in Ghana are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after he climbed into a zoo enclosure in the capital, Accra.

The man, described as middle-aged, died from his injuries after Sunday's attack, officials say.

The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined, according to a statement by wildlife authorities.

The victim's body was retrieved from the zoo and taken to a local morgue.

Police have opened an investigation to establish the motive of the intruder and circumstances surrounding the attack.

A lion, a lioness and two cubs were in the enclosure when the incident happened.