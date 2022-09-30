'Ghastly images': Crestline man convicted on child pornography charges

A Crestline man will spend at least 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Jerry Bailey, 39, Crestline, pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a juvenile, a second-degree felony, in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, according to a news release from Crawford County Prosecutor Matthew Crall.

Bailey had been accused of downloading and saving hundreds of images of child pornography to his cellular device for later use, according to the news release.

12 counts were dismissed

Twelve additional counts of the same charge were dismissed, according to records from the Crawford County Clerk of Courts website. Bailey was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum sentence of 22 years for his crimes. He also was designated a Tier II sex offender.

“We are satisfied that this sentence provides sufficient disincentive to those who would save and reproduce such ghastly images," Crall said in the news release. "Our community is safer when such offenders securely behind bars.”

When he is released from prison, Bailey will be required to register with a sex offender registration and notification office every 180 days for 25 years.

“We cannot undo the harm done to these young children whose innocence have been stolen from them; fortunately, we can punish those who create a market for these horrible images,” Crall said in the news release.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force collaborated in the investigation of this case, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crestline man pleads guilty to child pornography charges