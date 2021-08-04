Ghent man found guilty on sexual abuse charges

Aug. 4—A Ghent man is facing up to 855 years in prison after Raleigh County jurors on Tuesday found him guilty on 21 charges related to the sexual abuse of his step-granddaughter.

Police arrested Richard Chambers on 21 counts of sex abuse charges in 2018.

In the trial, which started July 28 before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield told jurors that Chambers had molested the child for around four years, starting when she was a toddler.

Hatfield called the victim, now 10, to testify. He said Tuesday that the victim's testimony was likely a "huge" factor for the jury.

"A lot of times when kids are involved in a case like this, especially a kid of an extremely young age, an adult person that had been exercising physical control and psychological control over her for an extended period of time feels they still have the upper hand, maybe some intimidation can work in their favor, and then, without their testimony, that the case may turn out more favorable for them," Hatfield said after the verdict. "But in this case, it was apparent that this little girl felt that, even after 32 months after this (abuse) was disclosed, she's still here, saying that this happened to her.

"She's still naming her molester and giving details of the abuse and that she's wiling to come forward and to do that in person? That's huge."

Hatfield said that the child had asked to testify in the courtroom before jurors, with Chambers present. Otherwise, Hatfield said, he would have requested a closed circuit television option for her.

"She was brave enough to walk right up to the stand to tell her story and then to answer questions about what happened to her, and so, for all of the police officers, for all fo the prosecutors and every part of the case, she's the bravest person in it," he added.

Hatfield commended the victim for reporting the abuse to her mother and grandmother. He said that jurors' verdict on Tuesday will likely offer the victim some form of closure.

Story continues

"In a case like this, it's hard to measure future psychological damage this (sexual abuse) may do," said the prosecutor. "At the same time, this is all prosecutors and police officers, that the system, can offer.

"With being able to stand up for herself and fight for herself, she gave herself a lot of tools to heal in the future."

The victim's mother, who was Chambers' stepdaughter, testified that when she became became ill, the victim had started to spend more time at Chambers' house.

The victim was three years old when the abuse started, according to police. When the victim was around seven years old, her mother found a video that the child had made. According to testimony at trial, the video showed the victim touching herself in a concerning way.

Dr. Joan Phillips, a child abuse expert at Charleston Area Medical Center, testified that she found no physical evidence of molestation during an exam on Dec. 11, 2018. However, Phillips testified, in 95 to 98 percent of sexual abuse cases that occurred 96 hours prior to the exam, there is no physical evidence.

Phillips testified that her professional opinion is that the victim had been sexually abused.

Raleigh Chief Public Defender Stacy Fragile represented Chambers. Fragile told jurors that the evidence that did not prove that Chambers had molested his step-granddaughter.

"Crimes like this don't get captured on surveillance cameras. They're not something a passerby walks by and sees. They happen behind closed doors under the cloak of secrecy and in the shadows of darkness," Hatfield argued to jurors.

Jurors entered deliberation on Monday afternoon and, after adjouring for the night, returned guilty verdicts on all counts on Tuesday. The counts include incest, first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

The case was Hatfield's first personal trial as prosecuting attorney since taking office in January 2021.

"I just felt a connection to this case, and that I had to get justice for this victim," said Hatfield, who is the father of three daughters.

Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons had tried the first case under Hatfield's administration in the spring, securing a guilty verdict against Tremaine Jackson for the murder of a Hinton man in the Pet Supplies Plus parking lot in 2020.

Kirkpatrick will sentence Chambers on Oct. 13. Chambers faces 25 years to 855 years in prison.