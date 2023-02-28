Ghislaine Maxwell to appeal sex trafficking convictions

Ghislaine Maxwell is to launch an appeal against her sex trafficking convictions.

The disgraced socialite is expected to claim that the four victims who testified against her at trial had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”, according to the Associated Press.

Maxwell, 61, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell will file the appeal at a federal court in New York on Tuesday, the AP report.

Breaking more to come