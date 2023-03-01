Ghislaine Maxwell appeals conviction, argues she was unfair ‘proxy’ for Jeffrey Epstein ‘to satisfy public outrage’ over financier’s jail suicide

Ghislaine Maxwell appealed her sex trafficking conviction on Tuesday, claiming the feds unfairly used her as a “proxy” for Jeffrey Epstein after he killed himself in their custody.

The former British socialite asked the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn her conviction based on what her lawyers described as the feds framing her. She said the government was motivated by “zeal to pin the blame for its own incompetence” after Epstein’s suicide. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June.

“The government prosecuted Ms. Maxwell ... as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein,” Diana Fabi Samson writes in the appeal. “It did so to satisfy public outrage over an unpopular non-prosecution agreement and the death of the person responsible for the crimes.”

Maxwell’s appeal accuses prosecutors of having “joined forces” with lawyers for Epstein victims to “to develop new allegations that would support charges against” her. It accuses the victims’ lawyers of encouraging them to testify to improve their financial prospects.

A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Nick Biase, declined to comment on the appeal.

Maxwell argues that her conviction violated Epstein’s much maligned 2007 non-prosecution agreement, which allowed him to serve only one year in jail despite evidence of underage sex trafficking. Her lawyers claim she is among the “potential co-conspirators” Florida prosecutors agreed not to go after, and that Judge Nathan should have held a hearing to determine their intentions when it was drawn up.

The 61-year-old, who’s a citizen of the U.K, U.S. and France, also argued the feds were five years too late in bringing sex crimes charges against her, per the statute of limitations.

Her appeal says that a juror who concealed their history of being abused deprived Maxwell of the constitutional right to be tried by a fair and impartial jury.

And the court papers accuse the presiding justice, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who was nominated to the 2nd Circuit appeals court during Maxwell’s trial, of mishandling her sentence.

Story continues

Epstein died at Manhattan’s now-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Complex in August 2019 about a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges. Federal authorities said he hanged himself.

Maxwell was arrested about a year later while hiding out at a ritzy timber-frame mansion in New Hampshire guarded by former English military members.

During her trial in late 2021, jurors heard of how the Oxford-educated daughter of a media mogul recruited girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse and assault, acts she sometimes joined in on.

The abuse typically occurred under the guise of massages at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, Upper East Side townhouse and remote “Zorro” ranch in New Mexico, trial evidence showed.

Witnesses described Maxwell as Epstein’s “lady of the house,” who enforced a strict code of conduct oriented around his sick sexual desires. Jurors heard evidence about how she kept a basket full of sex toys in a private bathroom at Epstein’s Florida home.

Maxwell is serving her prison sentence at low-security women’s prison FCI Tallahassee in Florida.