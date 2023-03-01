Ghislaine Maxwell appeals verdict and 20-year sex-trafficking sentence

More than one year after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by a New York jury on five of the six counts she faced, including the sex trafficking of a minor, the accomplice and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein has appealed her verdict and the 20-year sentence she received last June.

At her trial in 2021, four women testified about Maxwell’s role in recruiting and grooming them as teenagers to be abused by Maxwell’s ex-boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“What she did was wrong and she picked vulnerable young girls and trafficked them,” said one of the victims at the trial, testifying under the pseudonym Carolyn, who said she was first abused by Epstein at the age of 14.

Maxwell grew up in a life of privilege, as the daughter of publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, and counted members of the royal family and world leaders among her friends. She and Epstein lived a life of luxury, hopscotching the globe in his private jets and staying in his luxury properties, which included mansions in Palm Beach and New York and a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Those luxurious homes were also the site of Epstein’s abuse of hundreds of girls, which Maxwell facilitated and on at least occasion participated in.

Maxwell’s appeal focuses on when the crimes presented at her trial occurred, a controversial agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors in 2008 to shield his accomplices from potential prosecution for his sex crimes, the conduct of one of the jurors in the case, who told reporters afterward that he had inadvertently failed to disclose during juror screening that he’d been the victim of sexual abuse and the determination of Maxwell’s sentence.

Maxwell had previously tried to have the case thrown out by arguing that it had exceeded the statute of limitations and invoking the non-prosecution agreement, but both arguments were rejected by Judge Alison J. Nathan, who presided over Maxwell’s trial.

A photograph of Ghislaine Maxwell giving Jeffrey Epstein a foot massage on his plane was introduced as evidence at Maxwell’s trial on sex trafficking charges.

Nathan also declined to invalidate the verdict after Maxwell raised the issue of the juror’s post-trial admissions, finding that his mistake was “highly unfortunate, but not deliberate.“

Ahead of Maxwell’s sentencing, her lawyers had argued that Maxwell should be sentenced to no more than five years and three months based on the timing of the crimes and less-stringent sentencing requirements in place at that time.

Four women spoke at Maxwell’s June sentencing about the damage Maxwell and Epstein’s crimes had done to them and their hope that Maxwell would receive a long sentence.

“For over two and a half decades, I felt like I was in prison,” said Elizabeth Stein, who said she first met Maxwell in 1994 when Stein was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and was abused by Maxwell and Epstein for years afterward. “She had her life. It’s time to have mine.”

During her sentencing, Maxwell acknowledged the suffering that the four women had endured, but stopped short of apologizing for her role in it.

That contributed to Nathan’s decision to sentence Maxwell to 20 years, rather than the lighter sentence her attorneys had sought.

“What wasn’t expressed was acceptance of responsibility,” Nathan said. “A lack of expression of remorse for her own conduct.”

In Tallahassee, where Maxwell is serving time in a federal prison facility, she has reportedly become friends with Narcy Novack, a stripper turned socialite who received a life sentence in 2012 for hiring hitmen to murder her husband, Fontainebleau hotel heir Ben Novack, and her mother-in-law, Bernice Novack. Maxwell — who once dined with royalty and world leaders — is also reportedly teaching etiquette and yoga classes.

Novack family members pose with Santa Claus. From left: Stepdaughter May Abad, Ben Novack, wife Narcy Novack, mother Bernice Novack.

Despite Maxwell’s previous life of luxury, she has reportedly had money troubles since her conviction. She was sued by her longtime law firm, Haddon, Morgan, Foreman, in August 2022 over non-payment. The suit was voluntarily dismissed in December.

Maxwell was arrested in July of 2020 in the tiny town of Bradford, New Hampshire, where she had been holed up in a 156-acre estate purchased months earlier through a shell company.

Her arrest came roughly one year after Epstein had himself been arrested on a fresh set of sex charges. He died in federal custody one month later in what has been ruled a suicide.

More than a decade earlier, Epstein had escaped harsh penalty after being investigated in Palm Beach for sexually abusing dozens of girls. He cut a deal with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida that allowed him to plead guilty to two state solicitation charges and served just over a year in the private wing of the Palm Beach County jail, where he was allowed to leave for several hours a day to work in a nearby office. Epstein’s deal was the subject of the Miami Herald’s 2018 Perversion of Justice series, which led federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to revisit Epstein’s crimes.

In this photograph, which caused a huge, ongoing stir among British royal watchers, a teenage Virginia Giuffre socializes with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following Maxwell’s guilty verdict, Maxwell’s friend Prince Andrew settled a suit with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, reportedly for more than $10 million.

Giuffre, Andrew and Maxwell are pictured together in a notorious photograph that Maxwell said in a recent interview she believes is fake. Andrew is reportedly exploring options to have his settlement with Giuffre thrown out after she agreed to drop a defamation suit against famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who represented and was friends with Epstein. Giuffre, who said she was recruited by Maxwell at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club as a teenager and was subsequently abused by Epstein and trafficked to Epstein and Maxwell’s friends, admitted as part of her agreement with Dershowitz that she might have been mistaken in identifying him as one of her abusers.