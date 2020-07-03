Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested at a $1 million luxury 4-bedroom New Hampshire house that was bought last year in cash

REUTERS/Drone Base

Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested at a $1 million four-bedroom New Hampshire house that she is accused of secretly buying in cash last year.

Maxwell was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday on charges including enticing minors to travel to engage in sexual acts and the transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual acts.

The FBI had been tracking Maxwell as part of its investigation into Epstein, FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney Jr. told reporters.

Epstein killed himself in jail in August while facing sex-trafficking charges.

He was due to face trial after being accused of running a years-long sex ring designed to supply him with girls to take advantage of. An indictment made public Thursday accuses Maxwell of being part of it.

Sweeney said the FBI "learned that she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago."

A $1 million property

The FBI said that Maxwell, 58, who had kept a low profile since December, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said she was had been living on the 156-acre property, which was acquired in an all-cash purchase in December, "through a carefully anonymized LLC."

Law-enforcement sources told the New York Post that the property was 338 E. Washington Road, an address also reported by The Guardian and The Daily Mail.

The property website Zillow says it sold for $1,070,750 in 2019, and the property website Estately says it sold for $1,050,000 in 2017.

The Zillow listing describes the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house as an "amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy."

The listing on property website Neren describes it as having mountain views and a "gourmet kitchen" as well as a "cathedral ceiling and spectacular custom chandelier." It says the "materials and craftsmenship and finishes throughout are the finest."

'A good place to hide'

A neighbor, who declined to give his name to the New York Post, said of the property: "It's a good place to hide."

The Daily Mail reported that the house was named "Tuckedaway."

The word "Tuckedaway" sits at the end of a driveway to the property. More