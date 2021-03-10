Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Sommerlad
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;&lt;/p&gt; (via REUTERS)
(via REUTERS)

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of grooming underage girls for sex on behalf of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is being held in “degrading” conditions that “amount to torture” in a New York jail, her brother has claimed.

Speaking to Mishal Husain on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in his first broadcast interview in 30 years, Ian Maxwell pleaded for his sister’s release after she was twice denied bail on the premise that she poses a flight risk.

Describing the conditions of her imprisonment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Mr Maxwell said: “Ghislaine has been in prison now for nearly 250 days and counting.

“She is in effective isolation in a cell that measures six foot by nine foot and which includes a concrete bed and a toilet. There is no natural light.

“She is under 24-hour, round-the-clock surveillance with 10 cameras including one that moves and tracks her movements. That is her existence every day.

“The water that is provided through the prison is brown and the food that she is given is very highly microwaved and basically inedible.”

On his sister’s present state of mind, Mr Maxwell said: “She is resolute, strong in her spirit and undaunted but obviously this is very, very wearing, physically. She is a 59-year-old woman and we understand that she is losing her hair and that she is also having trouble with her eyesight and her ability to concentrate because this is a tremendous pressure to be under.”

He insisted it was “ridiculous” to say Ms Maxwell posed a suicide risk and said her confinement was being “completely overmanaged” by prison authorities under the spotlight following Epstein’s death in custody in August 2019, calling her treatment “a grotesque overreaction”.

Mr Maxwell also dismissed the idea his sister might attempt to flee the US if she were to be released, saying she had built a life there since arriving in 1991. He also pointed to her recent offer to give up her UK and French citizenship and insisting she is “not in the business of running away from anybody”, despite her going into hiding in New Hampshire prior to her arrest on 2 July 2020.

He also suggested his sister’s pre-trial presumption of innocence had been “inverted” by the “fantastic” press coverage her case has attracted, fearing it could prejudice jurors against her.

Mr Maxwell was reluctant to be drawn on his sister’s friendship with Prince Andrew and said he did not know whether the Duke of York might be called as a witness for the defence.

On Epstein himself, he said he had only seen the former couple together once in 30 years and added: “I wish she’d never met the man, obviously. It goes without saying. But you can’t … we don’t live on the same continent, we don’t have the same social life, we don’t have the same friends. I’m not in the business of talking to my sister about her private life.”

Mr Maxwell concluded by arguing that the conditions his sister was enduring in New York could hinder her ability to cooperate with her attorneys.

“I’m worried about her health and her ability to concentrate and mount her defence,” he said.

“But she is resolute. No human being should have to go through what she is being put through. It is really degrading and, in terms of the depravation of sleep, this is not the way that a democratic country should be running its prison system, it’s grotesque and in that respect it amounts to torture so yes I am worried about Ghisaine’s capacity to endure much more of this treatment.”

Mr Maxwell made a similar argument last week in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, in which he said: “To anyone familiar with the British system of law, the American system is simply bizarre, quite frankly, cruel.”

Read More

Ghislaine Maxwell timeline: The life of the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking

Recommended Stories

  • A 10-year-old boy was found beaten to death in his apartment one day after NYPD officers responded to a 911 call and left

    Ayden Wolfe, 10, died of battered child syndrome and was "covered from head to toe with bruises and abrasions," an autopsy said.

  • Prosecutors oppose Ghislaine Maxwell's 3rd quest for bail

    Prosecutors urged a judge to reject a third quest for bail by a British socialite charged with soliciting teenage girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. There are multiple reasons to deny Ghislaine Maxwell’s effort at freedom before her July trial, prosecutors said in a Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court. Last month, the 59-year-old Maxwell argued through her lawyers that bail should be granted because she is willing to renounce her citizenship in England and France.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell told she is not allowed to know identities of her accusers

    Prosecutors have refused to reveal to Ghislaine Maxwell the identities of her accusers despite a trial being just a few months away, her brother has said. Ian Maxwell also declined to rule out calling Prince Andrew, her close friend, as a defence witness in a trial due to take place in New York in the summer. Mr Maxwell told the BBC his sister “remained resolute” despite spending almost 250 days on remand awaiting trial in a tiny prison cell in a detention centre in Brooklyn. Echoing an interview he gave to The Telegraph last week in which he branded the US judicial system “bizarre and cruel” , Mr Maxwell said Ghislaine, 59, was being served water that was ‘brown’ and fed inedible microwaved meals that had caused hair and weight loss. Mr Maxwell, 64, said it was difficult for his sister to mount her defence while languishing in jail in effective isolation and urged she be released on bail, that includes a surety of $28.5 million and a promise to give up her British and French passports. “Three accusers who are the subject of the trial have not had their identities revealed four months before the trial,” said Mr Maxwell, “The prosecution have not revealed the identities of the three women nor the alleged events, nor times nor dates. How is this possible? Justice cuts both ways. There’s justice for victims of abuse but justice also for those accused of that.” Ms Maxwell was arrested at a secluded property she had bought in New Hampshire last summer and has been in prison ever since. She is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein, her then boyfriend and a wealthy financier, to groom and abuse girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997 when she was in an ‘intimate relationship’ with him. Epstein, a convicted paedophile, killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex traffikcing charges. Ms Maxwell, the daughter of the media tycoon Robert Maxwell, is also charged with perjury in relation to sworn testimony in 2016 that she had not trafficked Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who has claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was aged 17. The allegation is vehemently denied by Prince Andrew. Asked whether Prince Andrew would be called to give evidence, Mr Maxwell told the BBC: "I can't answer that. I just don't know is the short answer." He was also asked if his sister still considers Andrew a friend, and replied: "I don't know. I would assume that she does, yes." Mr Maxwell also said he recognised the location of a now infamous photograph taken at Ms Maxwell’s mews home in London in 2001 in which the Duke of York was pictured with his arm around the waist of Ms Roberts Giuffre. Mr Maxwell told the BBC: "I don't know anything about the photograph other than that I've seen it's been published. This is outside the case that my sister is facing. And I know its interest to your listeners, but nonetheless I'm not here to talk about that photograph." He was then asked: "But do you recognise the setting of that? Was it taken in Ghislaine's house in London?" Mr Maxwell replied: "I do recognise that setting." The duke has said he has "no recollection" of meeting Ms Roberts Giuffre and has cast doubt on the picture, claiming he is "not one to hug" or "display affection" in public, raising the prospect it was faked. Mr Maxwell said he had met Epstein only once on a social occasion with his sister and reiterated his family’s support for her. Gloria Allred, a US lawyer representing a number of women bringing civil claims against the Epstein estate, said: "I know Miss Maxwell is probably suffering in jail, nobody likes being in jail, nobody likes having their freedom restricted, but I really think bail should be out of the question, it would be very upsetting to the victims."

  • Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions 'degrading,' says brother

    The brother of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell said Wednesday she should be released on bail from a U.S. jail, and claimed that she was being held in “degrading” conditions that amount to torture. Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial in July on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. Ghislaine Maxwell is “in effective isolation” in a 6- by 9-foot (1.8- by 2.7-meter) cell without natural light that contains a concrete bed and a toilet, he said.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed Deep Blackheads Covering Her Patient's Face

    She's digging for buried treasure.

  • Queen Latifah gets first dose of COVID vaccine in Newark

    Queen Latifah was welcomed to the Essex County COVID Vaccination Center by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo.

  • Court releases one Hong Kong activist on bail in case involving 47

    Hong Kong's High Court released on bail on Thursday one activist charged with conspiracy to commit subversion but remanded another in a widely monitored case that saw the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law. The High Court was ruling on an appeal by prosecutors against a lower court's decision to grant bail to the activists. The case offers an insight into how the security law drafted by Beijing clashes with the global financial hub's common-law traditions, and could see activists held in custody for months until their trial begins.

  • World is missing chance for green recovery from COVID-19, U.N. says

    The majority of large economies' planned COVID-19 recovery spending is not green, putting the world on track to plough billions of dollars into reinforcing polluting industries, a report co-authored by the United Nations said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic last year triggered the largest contraction in the global economy since the Second World War, prompting unprecedented spending by governments to salvage their virus-hit economies. Of the $1.9 trillion that the world's 50 biggest economies announced in COVID-19 recovery spending by the end of 2020, only 18% - or $341 billion - can be considered green, according to the report by the University of Oxford and the UN Environment Programme.

  • After DNA advancements, Arlington police make an arrest in 2003 sexual assault case

    DNA from the case was matched to cases involving an unknown suspect in other local sexual assaults being worked in North Texas.

  • Reds star Joey Votto out after positive COVID-19 test

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out for an indefinite period after testing positive for COVID-19 at spring training, the team said Wednesday. The Reds put Votto on the injured list and he gave the team permission to announce he was sidelined because he had tested positive for the virus. Reds manager David Bell said there were “no indications of any other issues with our team.”

  • Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder following Sarah Everard disappearance

    If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

  • Stephen Colbert Sends His Congrats To Britain After Piers Morgan 'Quits In A Fit'

    The "Late Show" host mocked the British talk show host for storming off set -- and off the show altogether -- in a "snit fit."

  • Jeffrey Epstein's former New York mansion sells for $51 million

    Jeffrey Epstein's former New York home — a 28,000-square-foot French Neoclassical mansion that the FBI raided in 2019 — just sold for $51 million.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats’ Covid bill ‘enslaves’ the US and favours Black Americans in pre-vote rant

    ‘It pays reparations,’ Georgia Republican congresswoman claims of Covid bill

  • Sarah Everard: Police find human remains in Kent during search for missing woman

    Discovery made in Kent woodland, shortly after Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • GE sells aircraft leasing unit in $30 bln deal

    The world's two largest aircraft leasing companies are combining in a more than $30 billion deal that will create a new financing giant ahead of an expected rebound in global air travel.General Electric is selling its aircraft financing arm GECAS to AerCap of Ireland, according to details revealed on Wednesday.Rumors of a tie-up have been circulating all week.The combination creates a portfolio of more than 2,000 jets, that's three times as large as its nearest rival... And as the biggest buyer of jetliners built by Airbus and Boeing, the merger forms a company large enough to reshape the global air finance industry at a pivotal time.Several smaller leasing firms have struggled to survive over the past year as the global health crisis resulted in a slump in global air travel...forcing airlines to park planes and delay deliveries.The sale of GE Capital Aviation Services is the latest effort to clean up the balance sheet and streamline operations at the humbled industrial conglomerate.CEO Larry Culp came in in 2018 vowing to reduce debt and refocus the company on four core industries: power, renewable energy, aviation and healthcare.Shares of GE have been rebounding under his tenure- and are up 23 percent so far this year.

  • With lower salary cap, Rams GM Les Snead aims to restructure contracts, not cut players

    Rams GM Les Snead hopes to contend with how far over the salary cap the team is by restructuring contracts of veteran players so cuts don't have to happen.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.