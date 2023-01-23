Ghislaine Maxwell: Blame the US government for letting Jeffrey Epstein die

Ghislaine Maxwell - Rick Bajornas/Unted Nations

Ghislaine Maxwell has suggested that her victims should blame the US government for their upset rather than herself after Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to take his own life in prison.

The shamed British socialite has given a filmed interview from a Florida jail, where she is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking after procuring girls for Epstein to abuse.

She said of their victims: “Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities that allowed that to happen.

“I hope that they have some closure by the judicial process that took place.”

Epstein, a convicted paedophile, killed himself in a New York City federal jail while awaiting trial for further offences in August 2019.

At the time, US authorities were hunting for Maxwell.

They eventually arrested her at her home in Bradford, New Hampshire, the following July and she was convicted of sex trafficking offences in December 2021.

A new clip from her interview was released ahead of its broadcast on TalkTV this evening.

In it, Maxwell also claimed that she had no memory of her “dear friend” the Duke of York meeting his sex abuse accuser at her London home and insisted that a photograph purportedly taken of the pair that evening must be a fake.

The 61-year-old questioned the authenticity of a now infamous photograph showing Prince Andrew with his arm around the waist of 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre at Maxwell’s London home.

However, she said: “I have no memory of them meeting and I don’t think that picture is real.

“There is no original of that photo, [only[ copies of it that have been produced, copies of copies. Parts of it, according to some experts, looks like it has been photoshopped.

“I don’t remember her in my home. I know that Virginia travelled with Jeffrey, and so it’s entirely possible. But the photo doesn’t appear to be real, and I don’t recall it being taken.”

Her comment echoes claims made by the Duke in his Newsnight interview of October 2019, when he insisted that he was “not one to hug” or “display affection” in public and that the picture could not have been taken in London as he was in his “travelling clothes”.

He said: “From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph.”

The image was produced by Ms Giuffre when she was first interviewed by a newspaper in January 2015.

Michael Thomas, the freelance photographer who copied the original, revealed that it was found amid a pile of photographs Ms Giuffre handed him that looked like they had “come from Boots”.

Maxwell’s interview came as it emerged that the Duke was planning to make a legal bid to overturn the multi-million-pound settlement he struck with Ms Giuffre last February, after she accused him of raping and abusing her three times in 2001, when she was 17.

He has always denied the claims and the settlement was without any admission.

'It's never too late'

The Duke is said to have consulted his lawyers after Ms Giuffre dropped her sexual abuse claim against US lawyer Alan Dershowitz, admitting after an eight-year legal battle that she “may have made a mistake” in claiming he had abused her as a teenager.

He is understood to believe that the “extraordinary” development prompted serious questions over her credibility.

Mr Dershowitz, who has always argued that the Duke could have won his case against Ms Giuffre and should never have settled, told The Telegraph: “In law, with creative lawyers, it’s never too late. Nothing’s impossible.”

Asked about reports that he was offering unofficial legal advice to the Duke, he insisted they had never spoken.

Maxwell said the Duke should be “uplifted” by the outcome of the Dershowitz case.

“Her story frankly has changed multiple times. It’s very hard to know really what’s true or not,” she said, adding that the true story “has yet to unfold”.

She went on: “I’ve read a lot of [Ms Giuffre’s] depositions, and her statements are very categorical and her stories are very detailed and elaborate, including claiming that she went to his [Dershowitz’s] house. So I think her “memory lapses” are disingenuous. If her memory is so poor, then how can you rely on anything she says?

“When you give a lot of details and make claims that last five, six or seven years, and then suddenly at the last moment decide that it was a memory lapse, I find that hard to credit.”