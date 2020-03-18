Ghislaine Maxwell, citing death threats and extensive legal fees, sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate

Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend and long-time employee of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has filed a civil lawsuit against the late financier’s estate seeking reimbursement of her legal fees and personal security costs. Maxwell, who has been accused in several lawsuits filed by Epstein's alleged victims of facilitating his abuse, claims Epstein had repeatedly made “clear and unambiguous” promises to always support her financially, according to a court filing in the United States Virgin Islands.

“Maxwell reasonably and justifiably relied on Epstein’s promises and put her trust in Epstein that he would fulfill his promises,” according to the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in St. Thomas last week and made public on Wednesday.

Maxwell, a 58-year-old British socialite, is currently under federal investigation for her alleged role in Epstein’s child sex-trafficking conspiracy, according to multiple sources. She is also a named defendant in three civil lawsuits pending in New York filed by Epstein's alleged victims, including Annie Farmer, 40, who alleges that Maxwell sexually assaulted her at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996 when Farmer was 16 years old.

Maxwell’s current whereabouts are unknown, and she has not been heard from or seen in public for several months. Attorneys for Farmer tried unsuccessfully to locate Maxwell in order to serve her with notice of the lawsuit, according to a court filing in January. Maxwell now faces a court-imposed deadline to file a response to Farmer’s allegations by March 27.

Kyle Waldner, an attorney representing Maxwell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Waldner is a U.S. Virgin Islands-based attorney for the firm Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends VIP Evening of Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative, Moderated by Tina Brown at Spring Studios on October 18, 2016 in New York City.

Epstein’s estate is valued at more than $600 million. More than 30 alleged victims of Epstein have filed lawsuits against the estate since his death. The estate's assets are currently frozen due to an ongoing dispute between the estate and the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which filed its own lawsuit in January, alleging that Epstein and his associated companies in the island territory operated as a criminal conspiracy to conceal the trafficking of women and girls.

According to Maxwell’s lawsuit against the estate, she claims to have been employed by Epstein and his companies from approximately 1999 to 2006 as a manager of the multi-millionaire’s luxury properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, France and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She alleges that when she sought to start her own business venture in about 2004, she “received a typewritten letter from Epstein with a handwritten note asking Maxwell to remain in Epstein’s employ and promising that no matter what Maxwell chose to do, Epstein would always support [her] financially.”

Several women have alleged in lawsuits that they were sexually abused by Epstein at his properties around the world during that same time frame, but Maxwell contends in the new court filing that she “had no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged misconduct.”

The most high-profile accusations against Maxwell -- who was well-known in New York for her extensive Rolodex and connections to wealthy and powerful families -- have come from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 36, who alleged in a defamation lawsuit against Maxwell that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her as a teenager and directed her to have sex with multiple prominent men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew in 2001.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City.