Ghislaine Maxwell demands in-person hearing after QAnon hijack livestream

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell has demanded an in person arraignment on the latest sex trafficking charges after the “debacle” of her last court livestream being hijacked by QAnon supporters.

The British socialite is accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts with Jeffrey Epstein in Florida from 2001 to 2004.

Her lawyers have asked a judge to allow her to appear in a physical court room, rather than plead guilty or not guilty via video link, reports say.

Ms Maxwell’s January video hearing was reportedly illegally streamed on YouTube and watched by 14,000 people, with QAnon supporters posting messages in a live chat.

“As counsel has notified the government, Ms Maxwell is requesting an in-person arraignment. She will not waive that right, most especially in light of media coverage and the debacle that occurred during a remote proceeding in a related civil case before Judge Preska,” said her lawyers in a court filing, according to Newsweek.

Read more:

During the January hearing a deputy clerk at Manhattan Federal Court interrupted proceedings to tell Judge Loretta Preska that the hearing had been live-streamed.

“Whoever is doing it, you are operating against the law,” the judge reportedly said.

“I suspect there is a way to find out. So I will ask you, most respectfully, to stop doing it.”

The livestream stopped and the hearing was able to continue.

The original charges against Ms Maxwell were related to crimes allegedly committed in the 1990s, while the new indictment states that the sex trafficking of “Minor Victim-4” took place between 2001 and 2004.

In the latest court filing, Ms Maxwell’s lawyers accuses prosecutors of abusing their power in bringing the latest indictment against her.

“That the government has made this move late in the game – with trial set for July 12th – is obvious tactical gamesmanship,” they stated.

“Adding charges that were never launched against Jeffrey Epstein based on evidence that was in the government’s possession for years is shocking, unfair, and an abuse of power.”

They have asked the in-person hearing be pushed back to 23 April in order for members of Ms Maxwell’s family to attend.

“Counsel appreciates that an in-person arraignment requires some logistical arrangements which may be accommodated by the requested date,” they stated in a separate letter to the court.

“Further, the extra time will permit Ms. Maxwell’s family members to adjust their schedules and make travel arrangements to attend the court proceedings.”

Ms Maxwell was arrested last July at her luxurious compound in New Hampshire, almost a year after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein.

A month after his July 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, Epstein died by suicide after being found unresponsive in a Manhattan jail cell.

Recommended Stories

  • Mozambique attack survivors turned back by Tanzania: UN

    The United Nations raised the alarm on Monday over reports that Tanzania forcibly returned hundreds of Mozambicans fleeing jihadist raids last month.

  • Rihanna Dares to Wear Super-Sheer Pants to Dinner

    The superstar celebrated her mother's birthday at famed restaurant Pastis.

  • Baby and Toddler Were Left Home Alone for 3 Days After Their Parents and Brother, 14, Were Killed

    A preliminary hearing revealed horrific new details about the 2019 triple homicide

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • Philippines turns up heat on China over boats massing in South China Sea

    Aides of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday criticised China for what they called territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels, which his legal counsel warned could damage ties and lead to "unwanted hostilities". In some of the strongest words yet from Duterte's camp about China's conduct in the South China Sea, his lawyer Salvador Panelo called the prolonged presence of boats an unwelcome stain on relations that risked "unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue". China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data

    The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday. The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification. A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

  • Tigray crisis: The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopians in conflict

    The Canadian popstar says his "heart breaks for innocent civilians being senselessly murdered".

  • UK will start a trial for 'vaccine passports.' But pubs and essential services won't be included, Boris Johnson said.

    Johnson added vaccine passports will "never" be required for essential businesses or public services like buses or trains.

  • The CDC said the risk of getting COVID-19 from surfaces is 'low,' suggesting deep-clean protocols are overkill

    There is little scientific support for the use of routine deep cleaning in everyday life, the CDC said.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga

    A Malaysian court on Monday began hearing an appeal by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to overturn his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. The appeal came more than eight months after a high court found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, making him the first Malaysian leader to be convicted. The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries.

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • California to reopen June 15; NYC unveils vaccination sites on wheels; CDC says disinfectants no longer needed: Live COVID updates

    President Joe Biden previously announced that 90% of adults would be eligible by April 19. Earlier, he had called for access by May 1. COVID-19 news.

  • 6 dead in Texas in apparent murder-suicide after brothers made pact, police say

    Police in Allen, Texas, performed a welfare check early Monday and found the bodies of six family members.

  • Vietnamese Family Tied Up, Robbed of Entire Life Savings in Oakland

    A Vietnamese American family in Oakland has fallen victim to a violent robbery that wiped them of most of their life savings in under an hour. “They cover up my daughter with a blanket,” Roseni told KTVU. “‘They say, ‘If you move and try to run away, the first person I’ll shoot will be your daughter.’” The robbers took as much as they could, from Amy’s brother’s sneakers to bangles dangling off Roseni’s wrist.

  • PGA veteran Vijan Singh happily stood and giggled while watching Bryson DeChambeau demolish balls during a drill

    Bryson DeChambeau's power and drives have wowed other golfers, and his Masters prep caught the attention of Vijay Singh.