Ghislaine Maxwell emotionless as she is found guilty of sex-trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell registered no discernible reaction as she was found guilty of five federal sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 60, sat impassively as Judge Alison Nathan read out the five guilty and one not guilty verdicts just after 5pm on Wednesday, which, barring a successful appeal, almost certainly condemns her to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

After the guilty verdicts had been delivered, Maxwell calmly poured herself a glass of water from a plastic bottle on the defence table.

Her defence attorneyJeffery Pagliuca put his arm around Maxwell, and she leaned into him.

Her three siblings and most vocal supporters Kevin, Isabel and Christine Maxwell, remained stoic as the verdict was read, with only Isabel bowing her head slightly.

Moments later Maxwell was led unshackled out of courtroom 318 for the final time by two US Marshalls and made a final glimpse behind her before being taken back to a cell just outside of the court.

She will spend the night in a cell in the Brooklyn Detention Center, where she has been locked up since July 2020, as she awaits a sentencing date. She will face a maximum of 65 years in prison.

Tension inside the courthouse had been growing as the marathon jury deliberations stretched to the end of a fifth full day and approaching 40 hours.

The jury had asked for testimony from more than a dozen witnesses, and every time they sent a jury note to Judge Nathan there was a palpable sense of anticipation that they may have reached a decision.

Maxwell was brought into courtroom 318 at 4.55pm by two US Marshalls. Just before 5pm, Judge Nathan sat down and announced the jury had reached a verdict.

There was an audible gasp, followed by a stern warning from the judge that anyone who reacted to the verdict either in the courtroom or in overflow rooms would be removed.

Complete silence descended over the courtroom for about five minutes until the jury were led in. A phalanx of US Marshalls surrounded the public gallery.

The judge then announced that the jury had found Maxwell guilty of five federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Judge Nathan asked each of the jurors individually if they had been unanimous in their decision, and they each replied in the affirmative.

In a statement released shortly after the verdicts, the Maxwell family said they would appeal the verdicts.“We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence - we are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started the appeal tonight and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated.”