Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launches website declaring she’s ‘no monster’

NEW YORK – Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launched a website Friday seeking to improve her awful reputation ahead of yet another longshot bid for bail.

The site, realghislaine.com, features a video from the British socialite’s brother, Ian Maxwell.

“My sister is no monster,” Ian says, reiterating complaints from Maxwell’s defense that she is being wrongly held in solitary confinement and unable to prepare for trial.

Maxwell is accused of procuring, grooming and trafficking underage victims of multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last month, Maxwell’s family launched a Twitter account defending her — a shift in PR strategy from her defense team, who rarely make public statements.

Maxwell, 59, has been denied bail three times. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will consider her arguments for release while awaiting trial later this month.

Her lawyers say she’s being treated worse than other high-profile men like convicted perverts Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and accused molester Dominique Strauss-Kahn.