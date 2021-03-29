Ghislaine Maxwell: Fourth alleged victim added to charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ghislaine Maxwell in July 2020, courtroom sketch
Ghislaine Maxwell was arraigned in July 2020 (courtroom sketch)

Two new US federal charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor have been filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The new charges introduce a fourth alleged victim to the case against the ex-girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Maxwell is accused of recruiting an underage girl for sex with Epstein at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

There was no immediate comment on the new accusations from her lawyers.

Ms Maxwell is currently in jail in New York awaiting trial.

What are the charges?

The two new charges in the amended indictment relate to the period 2001 and 2004.

Before Monday Ms Maxwell had faced six charges: four relate to the years between 1994 and 1997, when prosecutors say she helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14. The other two are allegations of perjury in 2016.

If convicted on the first six charges, which she denies, she would face up to 35 years in prison.

Ms Maxwell, the daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, was in a relationship with financier Epstein in the 1990s. She allegedly introduced Epstein to wealthy and powerful figures including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of the British Royal Family.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges, more than a decade after he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Earlier this month, Ms Maxwell's brother Ian Maxwell told BBC News his sister, who was arrested last year, was being held in "degrading" conditions in jail in Brooklyn.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer representing alleged victims, told the BBC that bail should be "out of the question" as it "would be very upsetting to the victims".

Recommended Stories

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Donald Trump blasts coronavirus experts as 'self-promoters trying to reinvent history'

    Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at two of the country's leading figures in the coronavirus battle after they criticised his handling of the pandemic. In an angry statement, the former US president described Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx as "two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned." Mr Trump accused Dr Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, of trying to take credit for vaccine development, and "moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible." The former president added that Ms Birx, who was his coronavirus task force coordinator, was "a proven liar with very little credibility left." The bitter outburst came after Dr Fauci told CNN how shocked he had been when Trump last April called for states to "liberate" themselves as experts pleaded with Americans to obey shutdown orders.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell caught up in Jeffrey Epstein allegations

    She faces charges in the US of having assisted disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors.

  • New Underage Victim Accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of Abuse

    Frazer HarrisonGhislaine Maxwell, accused accomplice to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is facing more allegations of grooming underage girls for the pedophile.In a superseding indictment filed Monday, Manhattan federal prosecutors added a fourth unidentified minor victim to their case—and two new sex-trafficking charges against Maxwell. The complaint says the girl was 14 when the British socialite allegedly began grooming her for Epstein, who abused her from 2001 to 2004.In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, federal prosecutors said a Manhattan grand jury returned the superseding indictment on Monday.“At this juncture, while the Government’s investigation is still ongoing, if trial remains set for July 12, 2021 as scheduled, then the Government does not intend to seek any further indictments in this case,” the assistant U.S. attorneys wrote.According to the indictment, Maxwell met the girl, referred to as “Minor Victim-4,” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home when she was 14 and “subsequently interacted” with her knowing she was underage at the time.READ FOR YOURSELF: The Indictment Against Epstein Confidante Ghislaine MaxwellProsecutors say Maxwell asked the girl about her family and her life, as she did with the other victims mentioned in the complaint, and “sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct” by discussing sexual topics in front of her and being present when the girl was naked in Epstein’s massage room.Maxwell “encouraged and enticed one or more minor victims to engage in paid sex acts with Epstein” from 2001 to 2004, the document states.The 59-year-old heiress would allegedly call the girl, at times from New York, to book appointments for her to “massage” Epstein in Florida.The indictment says that after these encounters, Epstein’s employees including Maxwell would allegedly pay the girl hundreds of dollars in cash.Both Epstein and Maxwell, court papers allege, invited Minor Victim-4 to travel with Epstein and offered to help her obtain a passport. The girl declined their invitations.Maxwell and other employees also allegedly sent the teenager “gifts, including lingerie, from an address in Manhattan, New York” to her home in Florida. One of those gifts was sent via FedEx in 2002, according to the indictment.Epstein and Maxwell encouraged the girl to recruit other victims, the indictment says, and she brought multiple underage “masseuses” to the Palm Beach residence. She was paid hundreds of dollars in cash to recruit for Epstein, prosecutors say.The initial indictment against Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020, charged her with grooming and abusing three victims from 1994 to 1997.Maxwell, a former girlfriend and employee of Epstein, has denied the accusations against her, and her family has embarked on a public-relations campaign to fight for her release from a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.Her trial for sex-trafficking charges is scheduled for July.The feds charged Maxwell about a year after they cuffed Epstein at a New Jersey airport in 2019. The 66-year-old sex offender—who’d secured a lenient plea deal in 2008 for molesting girls in Florida—killed himself in a Manhattan lockup soon after.Other victims in Maxwell’s case include “Minor Victim-1” who was allegedly abused by both Epstein and Maxwell from 1994 through 1997, starting when she was 14, and Annie Farmer, who came forward as Minor Victim-2. Farmer said Maxwell groped her during an “unsolicited massage” at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996.Maxwell is also accused of grooming a third girl, Minor Victim-3, for Epstein from 1994 to 1995 after meeting her in London.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

    Witnesses say civilians with boats are evacuating survivors of a violent raid on the town of Palma.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • US prosecutors file new indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell that includes a new, 4th accuser who was a minor

    The new indictment includes a fourth accuser and expands the scope of the charges against Maxwell by seven years.

  • Florida more than doubles its tally of variant cases; Mexico's death toll ranks second-highest in the world: Live COVID-19 updates

    Florida, which was already the country's hardest-hit state for two kinds of coronavirus variants, more than doubled its tally of variants. COVID news.

  • Ever Given, Giant Shipping Vessel Stranded On Suez Canal, Nearly Fully Re-Floated: Report

    The giant container ship Ever Given shipping vessel, after being stuck on the world's busiest trading channel Suez Canal for nearly a week, is near to being fully refloated by engineers on Monday, as per a report from Reuters. What Happened: The vessel's engines have restarted and the busy waterway is expected to be reopened soon, people familiar with the matter told the newswire. Ever Given has straightened in the canal and will reportedly undergo preliminary inspections before being moved to clear the path. The Associated Press had previously reported that the vessel was “partially refloated” but continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal. adding that satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed that the ship’s bulbous bow that was earlier firmly lodged in the canal’s eastern bank, had been freed from the shore. The re-floating efforts involving ten tug boats began after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal, according to AP. The vessel is currently being secured after being re-floated, Inchcape Services (OTC: INCPY) said in a tweet earlier, without providing any further information on how soon will the waterway be cleared for traffic, where more than 450 ships are stuck. Why It Matters: The Suez Canal is one of the busiest trading channels and contributes to about 12% of the global trade. A blockage at the canal implies a huge delay and financial loss for the global supply chain already reeling from the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The backlog is one more strain for global supply chains already stretched by the pandemic. Some ships have already opted for the long and expensive trip around the southern tip of Africa instead of Suez. CNBC reports, quoting the shipping data and news company Lloyd's List, that the Suez Canal blockage is costing around $400 million an hour in trade. Price Action: Shares of Inchcape closed at $10.65 on March 12, 2021. Photo by Pierre Markuse on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMurdoch's News Corp Nears Deal To Acquire Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's Consumer Arm: WSJAlphabet, Baidu, NXP Semiconductors, Pinterest, Pure Storage — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden is apparently determined to focus on infrastructure this week

    One leitmotif of former President Donald Trump's tenure was his administration announcing "infrastructure week" at the White House — only to have Trump, or circumstances beyond the president's control, intervene and demolish any such plans. President Biden, however, appears determined to make "infrastructure week" something other than a punch line. And this week, a sort of infrastructure week, should test his resolve. "Biden is putting his foot on the gas pedal and moving ahead with his plans to sell an expansive infrastructure proposal this week," even as he "faces mounting pressure to act on other legislative priorities that have become increasingly difficult to ignore," USA Today reports. He will lay out the contours of his infrastructure plan, expected to cost up to $3 trillion, at an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Fox News Sunday that Biden has decided to break his "Build Back Better" plan into two legislative proposals, the first of which will deal with broadly popular items like rebuilding roads and bridges, shoring up railroads, and expanding broadband to rural communities — projects Republicans have supported in the past. "I will say that I don't think Republicans in this country think we should be 13th in the world as it relates to infrastructure," Psaki said, referring to a World Economic Forum ranking. "Roads, railways, rebuilding them — that's not a partisan issue." Biden will release the second proposal, focused on the "caregiver economy" — expanding access to child care and health care, for example — in April, she added. Biden is probably wise to take "a kind of hard-nosed assessment about what's politically possible and moving forward on those items," William Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, tells USA Today. "The politics of infrastructure aren't like the politics of gun violence. It's about decaying roads and bridges that are not quite as safe as they once were. If you say we've got to always respond to the latest crisis, most of the time, you're going to put infrastructure on the back burner." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksAlaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alumsHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • 5 talking points ahead of Wales’ World Cup qualifier with the Czech Republic

    Wales are aiming to bounce back from their opening defeat to Belgium.

  • CDC extends eviction moratorium until late June

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has signed an extension on the agency's moratorium on evictions through June 30, further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments, the agency said Monday. The order was set to end March 31, but the CDC's move gives renters 90 more days of relief it in the interest of public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time that Walensky has extended the order to stop evictions during the pandemic.

  • Wipe Away Scuffs and Stains with These Tips on How to Clean Walls

    Keep painted walls looking fresh with preventive maintenance and these simple cleaning methods.

  • A Chef's Tips For Buying Fish + The Best Way To Cook With Frozen Fish | Top Chef Richard Blais

    You don't have to leave buying + cooking fish to the pros. "Top Chef" Richard Blais shares his top tips for buying fish + cooking it at home.

  • Biden to propose two-pronged infrastructure package

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he doesn't want the bill to become "a massive effort to raise taxes on businesses and individuals."

  • Covid-19: Mexico revises coronavirus death toll up by 60%

    The revised figures indicate Mexico has the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world.

  • New ad attacks NC’s Madison Cawthorn, saying ‘his lies encouraged a deadly attack’

    The ad is part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 per hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.