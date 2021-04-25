Ghislaine Maxwell to make fresh plea for bail in New York

Ghislaine Maxwell - Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell will step up their plea for the 59-year-old socialite to be released pending her trial on sex trafficking charges.

Ms Maxwell's legal team is due to appear before the federal appeals court in Manhattan on Monday hoping to secure bail, which has been denied three times.

The plea will be opposed not only by prosecutors but also lawyers for her alleged victims.

The latest push for Ms Maxwell to be released on bail comes after photographs of her and Jeffrey Epstein visiting Bill Clinton at the White House surfaced over the weekend.

They were reportedly given a tour of the presidential residence at the East Room during a reception for people who had contributed towards the renovation of the Oval Office.

Mr Clinton and Mr Epstein were friends prior to the late financier's conviction in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution.

After nine months and 13 days in custody, a frail-looking Ms Maxwell appeared in person before New York judge Alison Nathan to plead her innocence on Friday.

She pleaded not guilty to two new charges of sex trafficking.

Ms Maxwell has already pleaded not guilty to charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls from 1994-1997 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend Mr Epstein.

If found guilty of all eight offences, Ms Maxwell faces a potential 80-year jail term.

Ms Maxwell's lawyers have described the conditions at the Brooklyn federal prison where she is being held as "Kafkaesque".

The prosecution has opposed bail, fearing that Ms Maxwell could flee the country.

Ghislaine Maxwell, far right, appears in Manhattan Federal court seated next to her attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim, - Elisabeth Williams/AP

Their fears have been shared by Judge Nathan, who ruled Ms Maxwell's wealth and three passports make her a flight risk

Her lawyers have said Ms Maxwell is willing to rescind her French and British nationalities to secure bail.

But this has failed to satisfy Gloria Alred, who represents 20 of Ms Maxwell's alleged victims.

"Lawyers representing Ms Maxwell argue that she is no monster, but is being treated like one, and that she should be released on bail," she told The Telegraph.

"The question is not if she is a monster, but instead is she a flight risk if she is released from custody?

"She is charged with serious felony crimes of sex trafficking underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein. She appeared to be hiding prior to her arrest, and failed to be completely honest with the government concerning her marital situation and financial resources after she was captured.

"The risk of flight in my opinion is too great if she is released from the Metropolitan Detention Center. Many of my clients would be devastated if Ms Maxwell were to be released and then failed to appear to stand trial.

"It is time for Ms Maxwell to face justice rather than attempting to evade it. The decision of the lower court to deny bail three times should be affirmed and bail should be denied."