Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband ‘ended marriage with phone call while she was behind bars’

Maxwell was convicted of five sex trafficking charges in late December (Reuters)

The husband of Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly ended their marriage during a phone call to her jail.

It emerged in court proceedings last year that socialite Maxwell - who was convicted of sex trafficking charges last week - was married.

But while her husband’s identity was not revealed in the trial, he is widely reported to be Scott Borgerson, a tech millionaire.

The 46-year-old has now ended their marriage, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A friend of 60-year-old Maxwell told the newspaper Mr Borgerson said he was “seeing someone else”.

They were quoted as saying: “There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement. It became confrontational.

“Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else.”

Mr Borgerson was recently spotted with another woman - reportedly a US journalist at a local newspaper - which sparked reports he may have a new girlfriend.

The 46-year-old, who until recently ran a maritime analytics company, has denied dating Maxwell and claimed they were just old friends.

In 2020, Maxwell filed court papers indicating all of her assets had been transferred into a trust under Mr Borgerson’s control.

In the same year, her husband asked a judge to free Maxwell while she was awaiting trial, calling her a “wonderful and loving person”.

“I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,” her spouse - who was not named in the court documents - wrote.

Maxwell was convicted of five of the six sex trafficking charges by a US jury in late December.

The total possible sentence amounts to 65 years in prison.