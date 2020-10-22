Ghislaine Maxwell: Intimate details of personal life released in sworn testimony

Ghislaine Maxwell attends BOBBI BROWN "Living Beauty" Book Launch hosted by TORY BURCH at Tory Burch Residence on March 13, 2007 - Patrick Mcmullan

The transcript of a deposition given by Ghislaine Maxwell during a defamation case by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre has been released to the public.

Judges rejected Maxwell's arguments to keep the sworn testimony, which contains intimate details of her personal life, under wraps on Wednesday.

A federal appeals court upheld a decision from a lower court that the deposition given by the 58-year-old socialite and associate of disgraced financier Epstein should be made public.

Maxwell is currently being held at a Brooklyn prison awaiting trial on charges that she helped Epstein recruit underage girls as young as 14 to engage in sexual acts in the mid-1990s.

Ms Giuffre alleges Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew and others when she was 17. The Duke of York has denied the allegations.

Appealing to the court to keep the documents sealed Maxwell, the daughter of media magnate and former Labour MP Robert Maxwell, said that publishing the testimony would jeopardise her own defence against the criminal charges she is facing.

01:28 PM

'I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey'

Ghislaine Maxwell never witnessed "inappropriate underage activities" by Epstein, according to the transcript.

Maxwell was asked questions repeatedly about her relationship with the late financier.

"I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey, ever," the deposition transcript says, and later: "I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever."

01:21 PM

Maxwell admits to finding massage therapists for Epstein

Part of Ghislaine Maxwell’s job for Jeffrey Epstein included finding “massage therapists” for the disgraced financier.

The socialite said that during the years she worked for Epstein, her role “included hiring many people” across six different homes.

“I hired assistants, I hired architects, I hired decorators, I hired cooks, I hired cleaners, I hired gardeners, I hired pool people, I hired pilots, I hired all sorts of people,” she explained.

“In the course and a very small part of my job was from time to time to find adult professional massage therapists for Jeffrey.”

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - Patrick McMullan

01:14 PM

Maxwell: 'No way' she could know if underage girls were in Epstein's infamous Palm Beach home

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed there was “no way” she could know whether a female under the age of 18 gave Jeffrey Epstein a massage whilst she was present at his Palm Beach home.

“I cannot answer yes or no, it's not bounded by time,” she said in the newly released deposition from 2016.

“It's entirely possible I could have been in a room or even in the vicinity of Palm beach when somebody came and I would not know.

“How would I know when somebody was in the house. There is no way I can know.”

01:06 PM

Virginia Giuffre 'lied repeatedly' about interactions with Epstein, claims Maxwell

A deposition Ghislaine Maxwell gave relating to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein has been publicly released.

The April 2016 deposition came from a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who has said Epstein kept her as a "sex slave" with Maxwell's assistance.

In the testimony, 58-year-old Maxwell repeatedly denies any knowledge of illegal sexual acts between Epstein and underage girls.

“Virginia lied 100 percent about absolutely everything that took place in that first meeting,” Maxwell said.

“She has lied repeatedly, often and is just an awful fantasist. So very difficult for anything to take place that she repeated because I was with her mother the entire time.”