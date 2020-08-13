Ghislaine Maxwell isolated from other inmates for her own safety: feds

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell is being held separately from other inmates at a Brooklyn federal jail for her “safety, security, and the orderly functioning of the facility,” prosecutors wrote Thursday.

Earlier this week, attorneys for the British socialite requested the Bureau of Prisons transfer her to general population of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors responded in a new filing that Maxwell, 58, shouldn’t second-guess jail officials.

“For reasons including safety, security, and the orderly functioning of the facility, BOP has made the determination that, at present, the defendant should not be fully integrated into the dorm-style accommodations of the general population,” Assistant Manhattan U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller wrote.