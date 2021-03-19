Ghislaine Maxwell judge redacts private information, saying it would cater to a craving for the 'sensational and impure'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maxwell on a wanted poster - Johannes EISELE / AFP
Maxwell on a wanted poster - Johannes EISELE / AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell’s private life contains revelations that should not be made public because they would "merely serve to cater to a craving for that which is sensational and impure,” a judge has ruled.

The socialite, who is awaiting trial on multiple charges relating to the sexual abuse of young women and girls, applied to have portions of her interview transcripts redacted, citing privacy concerns.

In a ruling made on Thursday, Judge Alison Nathan agreed to not make the interviews public, saying: “Those portions of the transcript, which were redacted in the civil matter, concern privacy interests and their disclosure would merely serve to cater to a craving for that which is sensational and impure.”

It is not known exactly what revelations have been redacted, but in previous requests, Ms Maxwell has sought to protect details about consensual sexual relationships with other adults.

In January, Loretta Preska, the federal judge in the civil case, ruled that these details remain private.

“Although the prurient interest of some may be left un-satiated as a result, Ms Maxwell’s interest in keeping private the details of her sexual relationships with consenting adults warrants the sealing of those portions of her testimony,” she said.

Maxwell with Epstein, Donald Trump and Melania Knauss - Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Maxwell with Epstein, Donald Trump and Melania Knauss - Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The ruling made in the criminal case by Judge Nathan says: “Exhibit 1 contains a single redaction—the name of a third party—and the Court concludes that that individual’s personal privacy interests outweigh the presumption of access that exists as to that limited portion of the exhibit.

“The proposed redactions to Exhibit 7 are similar in that they seek to protect from public access only the names and contact information of third parties. Here, too, the interest in protecting the safety and privacy of those individuals outweighs the presumption of access that attaches to those documents.”

Ahead of the much-anticipated trial scheduled for July, Ms Maxwell’s legal team filed 12 motions requesting the court dismiss all charges related to her alleged role in recruiting young girls for her former partner, the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The government responded with an “omnibus memorandum of law” opposing Ms Maxwell’s motions, all of which were filed under seal pending rulings on the redactions.

The government argued that its redactions were required in order to “protect the integrity” of its ongoing criminal investigation into Ms Maxwell and to protect the privacy interests of third parties.

The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell
The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell

The 59-year-old is currently in a New York jail, and has made a number of unsuccessful attempts to be released on bail, while her family has branded the US legal system “bizarre and cruel”.

Ms Maxwell is in the process of selling her Belgravia home to fund her legal defence.

The house on Kinnerton Street is where one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleges she was brought in 2001 and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, which he vehemently denies.

Recommended Stories

  • 'No more cabbage leaves in the bra!': Hilary Duff gets real with fans in preparation for postpartum life

    The "Younger" star is eagerly anticipating the arrival of baby number three.

  • Some OnlyFans creators were left scrambling when the platform banned public sex content without warning

    Many OnlyFans creators are upset following the change to the platform's terms of service banning public sex.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • COVID vaccines might stop a '4th wave' in the U.S. But the rest of the world isn't so lucky.

    Despite the rosy view from a few select countries, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is rising. After peaking on Jan. 11 and dropping by half over the next month, global cases reversed course in mid-February and began to rebound.

  • I Unintentionally Ruined My Daughter’s Wedding

    I tried so hard to be the perfect mom, but in the process I ruined my daughter's wedding.

  • Garth Brooks Says He and Trisha Yearwood Are 'Even Closer' After Working on Marriage amid Quarantine

    "I think we came out the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in," the country crooner said

  • White House press secretary slips up, calls border migrant surge a 'crisis'

    For weeks, Biden administration officials have scrupulously avoided using the word "crisis" to describe the migrant surge on the southern border. Psaki was responding to a question about U.S. plans to lend doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico, and whether the U.S. made any demands in return for those doses, including increased cooperation on immigration matters. "There have been expectations set outside of, unrelated to, any vaccine doses or requests for them, that they would be partners in dealing with the crisis on the border," Psaki said.

  • Sean Hannity unaware commercial break is over, gets caught vaping

    Hannity had a good sense of humor about it as Laura Ingraham teased him for getting caught vaping on camera.

  • Watch Whiteness Work: A White Man Kills 6 Asian Women, and a White Cop Says He 'Had a Bad Day'

    It’s already been a heartbreaking and devastatingly unrelenting year of blatant, dehumanizing and violent acts of racism. It’s echoed four years of ever-escalating incidents in the same vein, not to mention centuries of a state of rotten affairs that is as American as apple pie.

  • Addison Rae stuns the internet with the release of her unexpected first song: 'These TikTokers are annoying me'

    It's a self-love anthem all about being, well, "obsessed" with yourself. The post Addison Rae stuns fans with the release of her debut single appeared first on In The Know.

  • Gen Z is reclaiming a once-derogatory word to challenge how society treats women: 'Become everything men want'

    The spirit of the "club bathroom girl" lives on the most uplifting corner of the internet: BimboTok. The post TikTok’s ‘bimbo’ community is reclaiming a once-derogatory word to create a ‘sweet and nonjudgemental’ space appeared first on In The Know.

  • Feeding cows a few ounces of seaweed daily could sharply reduce their contribution to climate change

    A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There are roughly 1 billion cattle around the world, so reducing enteric methane is an effective way to reduce overall methane emissions. But most options for doing so, such as changing cows’ diets to more digestible feed or adding more fat, are not cost-effective. A 2015 study suggested that using seaweed as an additive to cattle’s normal feed could reduce methane production, but this research was done in a laboratory, not in live animals. We study sustainable agriculture, focusing on livestock. In a newly published study, we show that using red seaweed (Asparagopsis) as a feed supplement can reduce both methane emissions and feed costs without affecting meat quality. If these findings can be scaled up and commercialized, they could transform cattle production into a more economically and environmentally sustainable industry. Cows’ special digestive system is a major methane brewer. Plant-digesting machines Ruminant animals, such as cows, sheep and goats, can digest plant material that is indigestible for humans and animals with simple stomachs, such as pigs and chickens. This unique ability stems from ruminants’ four-compartment stomachs – particularly the rumen compartment, which contains a host of different microbes that ferment feed and break it down into nutrients. This process also generates byproducts that the cow’s body does not take up, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Methane-producing microbes, called methanogens, use these compounds to form methane, which the cow’s body expels. We first analyzed this problem in a 2019 study, the first such research that was conducted in cattle rather than in a laboratory. In that work, we showed that supplementing dairy cows’ feed with about 10 ounces of seaweed a day reduced methane emissions by up to 67%. However, the cattle that ate this relatively large quantity of seaweed consumed less feed. This reduced their milk production – a clear drawback for dairy farmers. Our new study sought to answer several questions that would be important to farmers considering whether to use seaweed supplements in their cattle. We wanted to know whether the seaweed was stable when stored for up to three years; whether microbes that produce methane in cows’ stomachs could adapt to the seaweed, making it ineffective; and whether the type of diet that the cows ate changed the seaweed’s effectiveness in reducing methane emissions. And we used less seaweed than in our 2019 study. A steer eats alfalfa pellets as equipment measures his gas emissions, including methane. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND Better growth with less feed For the study, we added 1.5 to 3 ounces of seaweed per animal daily to 21 beef cows’ food for 21 weeks. As with most new ingredients in cattle diets, it took some time for the animals to get used to the taste of seaweed, but they became accustomed to it within a few weeks. Cattle in the study adjusted quickly to seaweed supplements in their food. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND As we expected, the steers released a lot more hydrogen – up to 750% more, mostly from their mouths – as their systems produced less methane. Hydrogen has minimal impact on the environment. Seaweed supplements did not affect the animals’ carbon dioxide emissions. We also found that seaweed that had been stored in a freezer for three years maintained its effectiveness, and that microbes in the cows’ digestive systems did not adapt to the seaweed in ways that neutralized its effects. We fed each of the animals three different diets during the experiment. These rations contained varying amounts of dried grasses, such as alfalfa and wheat hay, which are referred to as forage. Cattle may also consume fresh grass, grains, molasses and byproducts such as almond hull and cotton seed. Methane production in the rumen increases with rising levels of forage in cows’ diet, so we wanted to see whether forage levels also affected how well seaweed reduced overall methane formation. Methane emissions from cattle on high-forage diets decreased by 33% to 52%, depending on how much seaweed they consumed. Emissions from cattle fed low-forage diets fell by 70% to 80%. This difference may reflect lower levels of an enzyme that is involved in producing methane in the guts of cattle-fed low-fiber diets. One important finding was that the steers in our study converted feed to body weight up to 20% more efficiently than cattle on a conventional diet. This benefit could reduce production costs for farmers, since they would need to buy less feed. For example, we calculate that a producer finishing 1,000 head of beef cattle – that is, feeding them a high-energy diet to grow and add muscle – could reduce feed costs by US$40,320 to $87,320 depending on how much seaweed the cattle consumed. Global methane sources include fossil fuel and biomass combustion, agriculture (mainly livestock), the breakdown of waste in landfills and natural decomposition in wetlands. Jackson et al., 2020, CC BY We don’t know for certain why feeding cattle seaweed supplements helped them convert more of their diet to weight gain. However, previous research has suggested that some rumen microorganisms can use hydrogen that is no longer going into methane production to generate energy-dense nutrients that the cow can then use for added growth. When a panel of consumers sampled meat from cattle raised in our study, they did not detect any difference in tenderness, juiciness or flavor between meat from cattle that consumed seaweed and others that did not. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Commercializing seaweed as a cattle feed additive would involve many steps. First, scientists would need to develop aquaculture techniques for producing seaweed on a large scale, either in the ocean or in tanks on land. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would have to approve using seaweed as a feed supplement for commercial cattle. Farmers and ranchers could also earn money for reducing their cattle’s emissions. Climate scientists would have to provide guidance on quantifying, monitoring and verifying methane emission reductions from cattle. Such rules could allow cattle farmers to earn credits from carbon offset programs around the world.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ermias Kebreab, University of California, Davis and Breanna Roque, University of California, Davis. Read more:Heat is a serious threat to dairy cows – we’re finding innovative ways to keep them coolYoung California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the land Ermias Kebreab receives funding from the Foundation for Agricultural Research, Elm Innovations, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Grantham Foundation. He advises feed additive companies such as Blue Ocean Barns and Mootral. Breanna Roque does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • He was getting a massage for his back pain. Then the shooter walked in and started killing people.

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, attacked several spas Tuesday in the Atlanta area. One customer described hearing the shots as he received a massage.

  • 'I've Been Targeted With Probably the Most Vicious Corporate Counterattack in American History'

    Steven Donziger has been under house arrest for over 580 days, awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge. It’s all, he says, because he beat a multinational energy corporation in court.

  • Boat of the Week: This Epic 433-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Sea-Salt Pool That Disappears When Not in Use

    It's not only the polarizing exterior color that's green; below decks there's a greenhouse and tropical garden.

  • Georgia sheriff spokesman in spa shootings removed from case after 'bad day' comment, controversial anti-China shirt

    Activists said Capt. Jay Baker’s comments undermine public confidence that investigators are adequately addressing the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

  • Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Investigator Admits He Illegally Obtained Data About Her for U.K. Tabloid

    A private investigator admitted to illegally obtaining Meghan's personal information for The Sun

  • 'He lied through his teeth': Morning Joe slams Bill Barr after report reveals China did not try to subvert US election

    Joe Scarborough says former attorney general should be held accountable

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly