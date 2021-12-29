Ghislaine Maxwell jury deliberates as Covid threatens to disrupt trial

Photograph: Elizabeth Williams/AP

Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial resume deliberations Wednesday morning with the heightened threat of coronavirus and potential trial disruptions should any of them fall ill looming over them.

On Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan voiced deep concern that surging coronavirus infection rates across New York City – fueled by the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant – could send proceedings into a tailspin if they don’t end soon. The jury has deliberated about 32 hours over the course of five days without reaching a verdict.

Nathan told lawyers on the case that if jurors don’t reach a verdict Wednesday, they should be prepared to deliberate until they do so – including possible deliberations over the new year holiday weekend.

“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Nathan warned, “thus disrupting trial, putting at risk our ability to complete this trial.”

While the onslaught of Covid cases has been felt across the US, New York City has been hit particularly hard. The seven-day average of positive tests for city residents hit 19.97% as of Sunday, according to NBC 4 New York.

“We are very simply at a different place regarding the pandemic than we were only one week ago,” Nathan remarked.

“Put simply, I conclude that proceeding this way is the best chance to give the jury as much time they need and to avoid a mistrial as a result of the Omicron variant.”

Before the trial started in earnest, Nathan told lawyers on Maxwell’s case that she would not boot prospective jurors based on vaccination status. One potential juror – who was ultimately selected to serve on the panel – told the court that she was not currently enrolled in graduate school “because of the vaccination requirement.”

Maxwell, 60, is being tried on six counts for alleged involvement in her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls, some as young as 14. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier with powerful associates including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was apprehended in July 2019 for sex trafficking minor teens. He killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail about one month after his arrest.

